Movie Super Agent 86

Warner home entertainment

If you feel like watching an action comedy, Super agent 86 movie is a good alternative to have a fun time.

This feature film is an adaptation of the popular 1960s series. It tells the adventures of Maxwell Smart, a rookie agent for a secret US government agency called C.O.N.T.R.O.L. who dreams of becoming as good as his idol, Agent 23.

Smart, who is Agent 86, will embark with his partner Agent 99 on a mission to prevent the secret identities of the agency’s spies from falling into the hands of the terrorists.

Is the plan for today a sofa, blanket and movie with your partner? If the answer is yes and you want to enjoy a good love story, in this list we have selected for you the 12 best romantic movies on Netflix to watch in 2020.

This feature film is directed by Peter Segal, and the cast is made up Steve Carell, Anne Hathaway, Dwayne Johnson, Alan Arkin, Terence Stamp, and Masi Oka.

Title: Movie Super Agent 86 (Get Smart)

Release year: 2008

Duration: 110 minutes

Platform: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle

Our next movie proposal like Game Night is Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle, an adventure comedy that works as a sequel to the original feature film starring Robin Williams.

On this occasion, the board game is transformed into a video game cartridge to better capture the attention of its victims. Four teenagers start a game and are absorbed by the game, which transports them to the fearsome jungle. Each of them takes the form of one of the characters in the video game, and they will have to overcome all kinds of difficulties in order to return to their world.

Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle is led by Jake Kasdan. Its protagonists are Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillian.

If you think we don’t have enough to fear on our planet, we’ve compiled the best alien invasion movies you can watch right now on Netflix, HBO, and Prime Video. Take note!

Title: Jumanji: Welcome to the Board (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)

Release year: 2017

Duration: 119 minutes

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Pain and money

We closed our selection of movies similar to Game Night with Pain and money, an action comedy that, although it may seem untrue, is based on real events.

The plot takes us back to the mid-90s and follows in the footsteps of Daniel and Adrian, two Miami personal trainers whose main dedication is working their bodies in the gym.

Because their goal is to be able to live at full speed without working, they team up with a former inmate to kidnap and extort money from an entrepreneur. Things seemed to be going well, but they ended up going wrong.

If you like national productions, this list is for you: we have selected the 10 best Spanish series that you can watch on Netflix, HBO and Prime Video.

Michael Bay He is the director of Pain and Money, with a cast made up of Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson, Anthony Mackie and Ed Harris.