8 movie sex scenes that affected your adolescence

Unlike any novelist today, many film directors have long found success transforming sex into art. His efforts have proven to be very helpful to younger movie theater audiences.

Here are eight nostalgic and iconic scenes that made our minds fantasize during those years

Nine weeks and a half

If your partner has ever brought out a tray of ice cubes to “spice things up,” then you will surely remember this mythical 1986 film whose scenes warmed up the staff well. Kim Basinger and Mickey Rourke used everything in the refrigerator and, yes, they could lose everything. Poor who had to clean it …

Risky Business

“She wanted to make love on a real train. Who was I to say no?”

Phil Collins’ drumbeat marks the moment when Tom Cruise and Rebecca De Mornay sit in a semi-empty car to discuss private matters. Most of the crowd exited the car in protest, except for one drunk who Cuise literally kicks out before getting down to business. Risky business !, never better said.

Cruel intentions

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair’s kiss in Cruel Intentions is up there among the most iconic in Hollywood history, along with Gone with the Wind and Spider-Man’s 180 °.

The specialist

Sylvester Stallone and Sharon Stone had zero chemistry in this 1994 thriller, where they played two bomb makers or whatever, we don’t have much of a clue. The lack of feeling between the two stars posed real problems for their sex scene. Director Luis Llosa managed to overcome the problem by focusing his camera directly at Stallone’s gigantic bare ass with the warm and soft jazz music in the background, making it seem like it lasts for minutes. A curious scene, if only for the fact that the two couldn’t stand each other.

American Pie

It’s not technically a sex scene, but it certainly deserves a tribute as well, if only because it provided much-needed perspective. Sure your first time was as stressful as it was embarrassing, and probably unsatisfying, but at least you didn’t have the whole Blink 182 laughing at your balls and penis while they watched you on webcam. Give thanks at least.

Brokeback Mountain

The first gay sex scene that most mainstream viewers witnessed, and probably the most tense as well. The tremendous commercial and critical success of Ang Lee’s unapologetic adaptation proved that film audiences are unfettered by the issue of homosexuality. Anyway, the tent sure stunk. They didn’t stop eating beans throughout the movie.

Secretary

The 50 Shades of Gray of those years. Maggie Gyllenhaal plays a secretary with obvious social problems, who embarks on a submissive relationship with her defiant boss, Mr. Gray, played by James Spader.

Wild games

Before Kevin Bacon dedicated his life to selling cell phone contracts, he played peeping cop Ray Duquette in Wild Games. Here’s the good old Kevin, like a pervert filming Neve Campbell and Denise Richards in this iconic scene of movie eroticism. And look, now you’re doing it too. In the end it will be true that you are no better than Kevin Bacon …

