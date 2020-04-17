The model Biah Rodrigues, married to the sertanejo Sorocaba, showed a before and after her body in the pregnancy of her first child, Theo, and delighted her followers on Friday (17). ‘I’m more in love every day! 33 weeks of my puppy ‘, wrote the young girl, at 8 months, in the caption of the click shared on Instagram.

Sorocaba woman, Biah Rodrigues did not neglect the exercises during the pregnancy of Theo, the couple’s first child. In a photo this Friday (17), she appeared in a tank top and shorts and showed her body changes during the eight months of pregnancy. “The biggest transformation I’ve ever had … Before and after with my belly. I’m more in love every day! 33 weeks of my puppy,” said the model, a fan of looks that value the new curves.

Sorocaba composed music for the heir

Married to Biah since December, Sorocaba does not hide the excitement for the arrival of the heir. Duo of Fernando Zor on stage, the sertanejo

already composed a song in honor of the little one. “Hey, dude, you’re going to think it’s steel and you’re going to spend a lot of sleepless nights. You’re going to want to drop out of college and do it in half. Because you’re my blood and I’ve done it all before. in time, I would enjoy every moment. But now it’s your turn, my little giant “, says part of the song.

Couple already set up baby’s room

With only a month to go before the baby arrives, Sorocaba and Biah have already lined up practically all the details related to the baby. And the heir’s little room was shown in detail by the model on her social networks.

In neutral tones and animal decor, the room has animal illustrations to bring a lighter and more fun air, in contrast to the more clean and contemporary design of the dresser and crib. The place where Theo will spend his first nights of sleep still has a regulation, making it serve as a crib and mini-bed.

Kaká and wife announce the couple’s first heir

Who also saw the family increase was Kaka. On Easter Sunday (12), the ex-player and his wife, Carol Dias, announced that they are expecting their first child together. He is already the father of Luca and Isabella, the fruit of his previous relationship with businesswoman Carol Celico. “Thank you Jesus for the sacrifice of love, for being alive within us and for being a daily renewal of hope and good cheer, thank you for supporting us with your powerful hand, thank you for the miracle of life and for the supernatural strength of being able to generate a life! “, celebrated the wife of the former Milan striker on the web. The model also revealed how her stepchildren reacted to the novelty: “They are super happy, they are sure they will always have their space. They are also eager to know the sex”

(By Marilise Gomes)

