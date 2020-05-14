The Last of Us 2 has been the last of the video games to suffer a leak that many already regret.

The day to day of the industry keeps us permanently connected in search of news, presentations and the odd rumor.We live accustomed to being up to date; We are aware of when a title arrives, what franchise is about to return or what companies say through communications and social networks. Simply,we like to be informed.

However, there are cases in which such information has arrived in the least expected way: ahead of time and without the consent of those responsible for a product.The famous leaks, to understand us better. We have experienced many over the years and some have been as relevant as The Last of Us: Part II or Half-Life 2, sotoday we focus on reviewing the most important we have ever seen.

Dark Souls IIIAlthough it was logical to think that after Bloodborne we would see a hypothetical Dark Souls III, we did not expect to find real images of the title on the internet before From Software revealed its existence. A good handful of screenshots, artworks, and even accurate information about what the revamped multiplayer mode and its final bosses would look like were leaked.

Half-Life 2Along with The Last of Us: Part II, the Half-Life case was one of the most momentous of all time. German Axel Gembe got the Valve title code and posted it on the internet a year before its release. Furthermore, this leak gave rise to a plot worthy of the cinema, as Gabe Neweel pretended to be interested in his abilities to extract the truth from him.

Wii U gamepadIt is not too common for materials to be leaked from Nintendo, one of the most hermetic companies in terms of handling information. However, a few days before the presentation of Wii U at E3 in Los Angeles, its unmistakable Gamepad was completely filtered: from its design, distribution of the buttons to the possibilities of its characteristic screen.

resident Evil 6We all like to get a copy of our most anticipated video game a little earlier than usual. It is not surprising that some stores are 24 or 48 hours ahead of the official date. What is surprising is the case of the Polish business that decided to sell Resident Evil 6 a month before its launch date! Of course, it was a month full of spoilers online.

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black FlagThat a new installment of the prestigious Ubisoft franchise leaks is not something especially strange. It has happened several times, but none in such a bizarre way as in the fourth chapter. It took place on a plane! An anonymous user claimed to have seen information at the hands of a woman sitting one row ahead of him, and it turned out to be completely accurate.

Doom 3It must be frustrating to wait more than ten years to see a new installment of a myth like Doom and sensitive materials leaking a couple of years before its release. It happened to Doom 3, which saw how up to three of its levels were published by an anonymous source. It was a download of just 300MB and thousands of users could experiment with them.

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3The big unknown on the eve of the launch of a title like Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 is none other than its available fighters. Said and done: while the San Diego Comic Com was the chosen framework to announce four new characters, an anonymous source was dedicated to filter the entire campus with a stroke of the pen. Goodbye to every possible surprise.

The Last of Us: Part IIThe most recent and one of the most momentous we have ever seen. Unfortunately, many of us waiting for the game have suffered fearsome spoilers. It is still not entirely clear how it happened, but in the absence of a month to enjoy the title, we recommend you be very careful when browsing the internet and making use of social networks.

