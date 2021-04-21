8 Korean Netflix series 100% recommended

The Asian country will surprise you with its risky proposals on the red platform.

There was epoch, when they sent the VHS or, even, the DVDs, in what to see foreign cinema, eliminating North American tapes from the equation, it was an action only suitable for brave and for people determined to don the suit of a film critic and sybarite. However, the arrival of the big platforms streaming and democratization of all kinds of genres and countries, has brought us great works from different corners of the world, being the case of Korea, we always talk about the good one, not the one with stored nuclear missiles, one of the most interesting cases.

Such has been the success of productions that have been reaching our country, one of the last examples being the magnificent Parasites, what have we wanted offer a tribute to works produced in South Korea, covering different genres, from drama, the comedy or the terror. Enjoy our recommendations and leave us a comment, on our social networks, about what you think of the list.

South Korea offers us a wide variety of content on Netflix

Whether you enjoy the drama, as in the case of Sisyphus, as if you want to venture into the digital love, in the original My Holo Love, the korean productions they know how to make you feel part of their universe.

Sisyphus

We will begin to investigate the world of Korean series with a production that bets on the fantasy genre or from Science fiction and that tells us about a mystery that sneaks into the center of the life of a engineer, named Han Tae-sul, who will make his future truncated when he realizes that there are terrible events to be discovered, and that could involve the entire humanity, and that one woman, from future, it has come to his time to look for him.

Year: 2021 Seasons: 1 Episodes: 16 Average duration: 70 minutes

My holo love

The Romantic comedies They are one of the most popular genres on the red platform, if you don’t believe us you just have to take a look at the most followed series on Netflix and you will see that we are right, and South Korea He wants to get on this band too. If you want a good dose of love and technology, I think you will love hearing the story of Han So-yeon, a lonely young woman who ends up madly in love of a hologram, which represents its own creator, which will lead you to a succession of curious anecdotes and complications.

Year: 2020 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 12 Average duration: 50 minutes

Sweet home

Perhaps we are generalizing a bit, but there is no doubt that one of the most popular genres In the Asian country, we could say that in the entire continent it is the fantastic, attached to terror and the psychological thriller. If you are looking for a peculiar plot, where we will visit a ramshackle building, where our protagonist will move, this is your opportunity to discover unimaginable monsters, a epidemic uncontrolled and the declaration of a state of emergency in the face of almost apocalyptic situation.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 10Average duration: 50 minutes

Kingdom

If we talk to you about living Dead, most of us imagine what life would be like in the present while trying to survive. This time around, this series explores a golden age in the korean kingdom, despite the fact that the king does not go through one of his best moments and is left for dead, with the news of a terrible plague that is devastating part of the population, although the reality, as difficult as it may seem, it will be a lot more awe-inspiring.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 2 Chapters: 12 Average duration: 50 minutes

Black

Few South Korean television series can be classified in a specific genre, for example, in this case we would talk about police series, with slight fantastic doses. Han Moo-gang, the detective protagonist, will be possessed by the spirit of death in order to pursue a fugitive companion, although everything will be complicated when seeing involved in the investigation of unsolved murders that took place 20 years ago. Kang Ha-ram, a woman who can intuit death of people, will enter the scene to twist everything even more.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 18 Average duration: 80 minutes

The lies within

Another of Netflix’s great bets in terms of series from South Korea puts us in the shoes of Kim Seo-hui, a woman who just lose his father and whose husband has disappeared without leaving a trace he joins the National Assembly and with the help of a detective, Jo Tae-sik, will undertake the search for her husband. The series of lies that we tell ourselves, others and the rest of the world will be the great protagonists of this story, dramatic and perfectly interpreted.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 16 Average duration: 60 minutes

Stranger

Hwang Si-mok is a fiscal really applied and brilliant, but suffering from hypersensitivity at certain frequencies of sounds and that, after undergoing surgery to treat said problem, will lose empathy and their social skills. Joining forces with a policeman, Han Yeo-jin, you will discover that a simple murder case will uncover a corruption case bigger than they could have imagined.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 2 Episodes: 32 Average duration: 70 minutes

Romance is a bonus book

We finish this list of recommendations, you are going to end up fed up with the South Korean series, with a light romantic comedy starring Kang Dan-i, formerly successful worker in the advertising world, which he abandoned for his marriage. Now, once divorced, she doesn’t get a job until she is contacted by a young editor, which will turn your world upside down.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Chapters: 16Average duration: 60 minutes

