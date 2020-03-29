Local media reported that a medical team was to transport a coronavirus patient from Manila to Japan.

Notimex –

A plane with eight people on board exploded today as it was taking off from the Philippines to Japan, without any of the people on board surviving the fire that caused the incident.

The aircraft was leaving on runway 24 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport when the fire started, at 21:02 (13:02 GMT) on Sunday, The reported. Manila Times.

This aircraft was transporting a medical team along with a patient and his companion, to Japan to perform a medical procedure. The causes of the explosion are still unknown, and the names of the deceased have not been released, Inquirer reported.

The rescue teams approached as soon as possible but it was reported that all the people who were preparing to fly lost their lives in the takeoff attempt.

In the photos shared on social networks it is possible to see the metallic skeleton of the plane consumed by the fire, once the fire crews managed to contain and extinguish the flames.