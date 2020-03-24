8 high-quality, long-lasting video games to quarantine

In days of social isolation and mandatory quarantine, video games became one of the main engines of entertainment to pass the hours. However, not all users intend to have informal or short games, but rather seek the experience of immersing themselves in a fictional universe, something possible to do these days. Titles of the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2, Death Stranding or The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, They are some of the great options that can be found to deposit more than 50 hours of play.

This video game developed by Rockstar Games, It hardly needs a presentation, it is one of the best long-term proposals to pass quarantine. The title immerses the player in an open world set in the Wild West, at the beginning of the 20th century, where values ​​and ethics are different. The premise of the game presents the story of Arthur Morgan, who is one of the main members of the Dutch Van der Linde gang, famous for making violent robberies throughout the North American towns.

With large graphics, tonal music and a western setting, the game allows you to experience a story mode full of lattices and scripts as only Rockstar knows how to do it. This can last more than 50 hours, while completing it to the maximum can take around 80, being a great option to get fully into it. For his part, like the GTA V, its online mode makes it very attractive to play with friends in the Wild West. The infinite activities and possibilities that the latter offers make it possible to spend a lot of time in situations of bandits and police.

RDR II can be found for Playstation 4 Y PC, through Steam and Epic Game Store.

This title developed by the creators of the trilogy Dark Souls, FromSoftware, locates the player at the beginning of the 19th century, in a dark and scary city of London. The game’s proposal is to carry out explorations in elaborate scenarios and have bloody confrontations against different enemies. Despite having many similarities with Dark Souls, Bloodborne It seeks to give a more accomplished experience in terms of combat. These are more technical and allow the use of different elements, which end up providing new movements.

Therefore, those looking for an entertaining story, of a lot of action and excessive violence, Bloodborne It can be a great option. Making the main line of the game can take about 50 hours, but if you want to squeeze the juice 100%, it can have a durability of even 80 hours.

Bloodborne It can be downloaded exclusively for the platform of Sony, Playstation 4.

This title of Hideo Kojima It can be one of the best options for players who want to spend the days of social isolation. His proposal goes beyond the offer of a video game, but offers an almost cinematographic experience, assembled under a very strong concept of communication, to which the Japanese director placed great emphasis.

The game tells the story of Sam Bridges (Norman Reedus), who must traverse a devastated landscape and full of threats from another world to save humanity from its imminent extinction. Like the previous titles of the Kojima factory, Death Stranding will allow players to navigate different missions and territories in whatever way they see fit, offering a wide range between stealth and action through different tools.

This exclusive of Playstation 4, which will arrive on PC in June, offers more than 50 hours of gameplay and an experience that immerses every user who is captivated by the surreal world and the dystopia it presents.

The culmination point of the franchise of The witcher came with his third installment: Wild hunt. This title takes up the adventures of Geralt de Rivia under a proposal that goes through an open world that offers very entertaining liberties to explore the universe invented by the Polish writing Andrzej Sapkowski. Between mission and mission, the user will find the presence of key characters in the franchise such as Jennefer or Ciri, in addition to Vesemir. It should be noted that the distances between these are wide, something that immerses the user within the game, in which he must use the large arsenal of weapons that Geralt has at hand.

The title, which managed to be crowned as GOTY (Game of the Year) from 2015, is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Y PC, through Steam.

One of the must-see for users of Nintendo Switch. This game brings back the legendary franchise character, who takes it back when playing an epic, action-packed adventure into a vast open world, where Link it does not have limits. One of the most interesting points of the game is how the story is arranged, which is not linear and can change depending on the decisions that are made along the way.

The game features many elements that you can interact with, such as horses, trees that can be cut down, and sanctuaries that you can enter. He also presents a great work done on his characters, something that brings him closer to an experience of a cinematographic nature. In turn, it has the bonus of being the first game in the saga to have voices in Spanish, something that shows the peripheral vision of Nintendo in taking it to more markets given its high level.

Completing it on base can take up to 50 hours, while 100% around 180. This shows the breadth and possibilities that can be developed in this interesting open world that has the eternal Link as the protagonist.

This great rpg It can be one of the best allies in quarantine time. The title allows those who do not know the saga to get on the boat and those who played Oblivion, its predecessor, finish understanding the dimensions of the franchise. Skyrim’s offer goes through an incredible open world, which gives the player a lot of possibilities, such as interacting with all kinds of characters and entering different adventures and activities which will have a direct impact on the development of the plot.

The plot, of a fantasy nature, presents the protagonist, Dovakhiin, who must destroy Alduin, who according to the prophecy of the universe will be responsible for destroying the world. A fun proposal, with touches of fantasy and RPG elements, which can take the user to spend between 50 and 350 hours to complete it, depending on how much they want to complete it.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is available for the consoles of the last generation, Xbox 360 Y Playstation 3, and also the current platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One Y PC.

This is the sixth installment of one of Capcom’s most important franchises, which invites you to play to enter a hostile and wild world, in which you must hunt different types of creatures that appear. The premise of the title, which passes through a role-playing game and action in the third person, also allows the user to have an experience where he can collect various objects that help him advance in the game. In turn, you can also make the monsters fight each other, thus seeing an interesting combat between beasts.

The title offers the opportunity to not only hunt alone, since you can team up with three other hunters thanks to a new multiplayer system that is used to play with users from the East. Monster hunter world It is an interesting and fun title for those looking to immerse themselves in a wide experience of survival and magical elements, added to the appearance of very well-designed monsters.

As for its times, the title requires at least 60 hours to complete the main arc, while completing it fully can take up to 350 hours. This shows the great work that this open and fantasy world developed by Capcom. It can be obtained in its version for Xbox One and also for Playstation 4.