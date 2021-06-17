8 good tech documentaries to watch on Netflix

If you are a fan of the avant-garde, I think you will embrace these documentaries that we present to you below.

As part of Our culture and legacy, if that can be defined thus, of the human race towards the cosmos, technology evolves at the same time that we do. It is true that we are a technological communication medium, and we know some of this, but the reality is that the technology occupies a large part of our life and our day to day and to know a little more about this advanced world around us it is always appreciated. So if you want to discover the best tech documentaries, available in NetflixStay with us and if you want to see documentaries related to nature, here we leave you one of our articles.

It is curious that the own technology, be it a mobile phone, a tablet, a computer or a smart television, it is what allows us discover a little more its mysteries and for that I think the following list of technological documentaries It is a good starting point.

Circuits to improve our lives in this list of technology series on Netflix

Whether you want to discover and get to know one of the modern computer geniuses, in the documentary Inside Bill’s Brain, as if you want to know what is behind the video game world, in High Score: The World of Video Games, Netflix offers you eight incredible documentaries of tecnologic world.

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill GatesThe networking dilemmaSuperconnectedHigh Score: The world of videogamesCoded biasThe last flight of the ChallengerThe age of tanksNot a game

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates

Little presentation needs one of the modern computer geniuses, Bill Gates, but I am convinced, no matter how much fan you are of his work, that many of the phrases, happenings and happenings that are explained in this miniseries, you did not have them present. This work of Netflix shows us how amazing it is that a person, always well surrounded, have been able get over the years, no longer only in the field of technology, but with their companies and foundations.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Episodes available: 3Approximate duration: 50 minutes

The network dilemma

When you we warn, through news and articles related to the last hour of the main social media, that there are true dangers On the other side of these applications and programs to connect with other people, we can sound a bit exaggerated. You just have to take a look at this documentary by Netflix and you will be surprised, perhaps you already knew, about how social networks incite us, almost like a designer drug, to participate in their ghoulish games, all this explained by the main supporters of the same.

Year: 2020 Genre: documentary Approximate duration: 94 minutes

Superconnected

Is Netflix documentary series It shows us that everything is connected. Thanks to the participation of Latif Nasser, a brilliant scientist and great popularizer, we will be able to know some of the more interesting interconnections between human being, our planet, the science and, ultimately, the universe as a place where we live. If you want to know more about what guarded that we are, why the feces are key in our environment, the functions that the dust, Like the digits move our life, what is hidden behind clouds or the utility of nuclear weapons, you must take a look at this series.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 6Approximate duration: 45 minutes

High Score: The World of Video Games

No one, no matter how hard they try to deny it, is spared having spent part of their childhood hooked on some kind of videogame, even if you belong to a distant generation, those that showed what the 80s and 90s were like. Thanks to this Netflix documentary series, available in six chapters, we will have the opportunity to learn about some of the best kept secrets of the most classic video games that we can remember, as would be the case of Space invaders, Pac-man, Donkey kong or fighting game like Street fighter or Mortal Kombat. The tears of longing are served.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 6Approximate duration: 40 minutes

Coded bias

The worst part of technology, regardless of who it weighs, is that he wears the human signature, which implies that it has all our benefits and the worst defects that we can know about ourselves. In this documentary film, available in Netflix, a thorny issue, about which most of the media echoed at the time, and that tells us about how some facial recognition technologies were created with an algorithm that had a terrible bias, detecting how suspects, for example, to a greater extent black people. A researcher of the prestigious MIT it puts us on the trail of a terrible truth.

Year: 2020 Genre: documentary Approximate duration: 85 minutes

The last flight of the Challenger

Talk about technology It also implies talking about one of the branches of science that generate the most surprise and uproar with each discovery that he presents to the rest of the world: the space engineering and the space travels. On this occasion, since not everything has been a bed of roses, we will have to bite the bullet and get under the skin of the astronauts who starred one of NASA’s biggest disasters, the crew of the Challenger, the space shuttle that it ended up exploding and ultimately breaking the dreams of families, workers and humanity.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 4Approximate duration: 45 minutes

The age of tanks

The war has many protagonists, both direct and indirect, but something that never changes is that the human being usually uses different types of machines Y weapons, technology of yesteryear, to combat their supposed enemies. On this occasion, leaving aside the horses and approaching one of the preferred vehicles by generals from all over the world, we bring you a documentary series where the history of tanks, those iron machines capable of traversing inhospitable terrain and bombarding with unusual ease, in the modern era and how they have changed the geopolitical configuration of the world from the First World War.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 4 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

Not a game

Finally, what better way to do it than with one of the mass phenomena of our time, what has to get to mix the professional sport with the world of video game. East documentary film, available in Netflix, will address, from the perspective of the so-called gamers, how is the competitive tension inside, including the testimony of their own fathers, since we remember that many of its participants are still children, with almost incomplete elementary training.

Year: 2020 Genre: documentary Approximate duration: 97 minutes

