8 good apps to follow and stick to a budget

Look at these 8 alternatives that will help you keep track of your expenses. They are free and on Google Play!

Keeping track of your personal finances is more important than many think. If you have a good financial education, you can better control your expenses, know when you owe save and invest and of course know manage your money.

For this, there are different tools that make this process much easier, for that reason, we present you 8 good apps to stick with and stick to a budgetIn this way, you can effectively manage your money.

8 applications to manage your personal finances

The apps to manage personal financesThey are very complete and functional tools that make it easier for you to manage your money. In this way, you will be able to use your income correctly and control your expenses effectively.

Inside of Google Play Store, you will find hundreds of applications that will help you manage your money. However, these are what we consider to be the most complete, as well as being very easy to use.

Buxfer

If you are looking for a digital tool to help you carry the control of your finances and stick to a budget, Buxfer is between better alternatives that you will find. It is an accounting application easy, comfortable and powerful, which will help you manage your money effectively.

Schedule your payments, manage your income and expenses, monitor your bank accounts and budget for your future in one place. Thanks to a very intuitive and friendly interface, you can know your financial status and track it through graphs and tables of your budget and investments.

It has a free version, which is very complete for most users, although if you want more advanced options, you can go to the premium version (PILOT, MORE, PRO) and get more out of it.

Credit Karma

Credit Karma goes beyond a financial app, in fact, it is focused on your financial security, since it is in charge of monitor and supervise possible violations of your data that may be generated online.

This way, you can tell if someone is trying steal your identity to carry out any fraudulent procedure. What’s more. One aspect to highlight is that it has a section dedicated to the financial help, where you will find information of great value, mainly these days.

It may not help you schedule your payments, generate budgets or perhaps track savings account movements, but for what it offers (which is not little), it is worth having it on your mobile.

Digit

For you, who are saving with a goal, Digit is the perfect app for you. And if you just want to start saving, but don’t know how to take the first step, it is also ideal for you.

Digit is a platform that will help you save money, but not in the way that we all know, but it helps you achieve it through goals. To do this, it will control your expenses and estimate how much can you save just by linking it to your bank account, automatically saving your money in one or more goals.

However, a very important point is that they have a savings bonus equal to 0.10% of the total amount for every 3 months of savings you have, so if you set long-term goals, it can be very useful.

Mint

Another of the best applications for track and stick to a budget it is Mint. It is a super complete tool that will help you set savings goals, schedule the payment of your debts, track bills and know what your spending trend is, show your credit score and even suggests ways to save money.

You will simply have to assign a monthly budget at different expenses, that is, to all those that are a priority (and not so much) for you. In this way, the application will generate a status bar that will go from green to red as the established budget.

To be a free app, is very complete and useful for anyone looking for a little order in your finances immediately. Although it is not easy to use the first time, it does not take long to start to take advantage of it.

You Need a Budget (YNAB)

Although it seems a bit pointless, “You need a budget”. Yes, as you have read it, and this is the premise of the application: you need to assign your money to a category, in this way, you will be able to know the use that you give to your money and eventually, make a better financial management with him.

Fortunately, You Need a Budget (YNAB) has a very simple and clean interface, which will not give you problems to get used to it. Its basic rules are:

Rule one: Give every dollar a job.Rule two: Accept your true expenses.Rule three: Roll With The Punches.Rule four: age your money.

The purpose of this application is that you can know how much can you spend each month and in the future, for this, you need to keep a detailed control of your expenses.

You can link it to your bank accounts (only if you live in the United States) or complement it with another application that you can do in your country. In this way, you you save a lot of work at the end of the month and manage your money correctly.

Accounting record

Do you want to wear a control of all your cats in an orderly manner and really effective? Accounting record is the ideal application for this purpose, since it helps you to carry a record of all your expensesBe it cash, bank accounts, credit cards, and more.

Additionally, it gives you a weekly or monthly balance of the amount and of what you have spent. It is an excellent free alternative (although it has a premium version) that offers you a financial world on your mobile.

In case it seems little, you can create payment reminders, amount and date of movement, set budget limits, add photos of your tickets or your expenses and view all your records through graphs and statistics.

Money manager

It is a very simple application, although not limited for that reason, since it is intended solely for record your income and expenses, but it does very well. Choose between various categories of expenses and income to help you identify them at all times.

Calculate the difference / balance, view your record using graphics, export your budget to Excel, modify an amount and date of movement, it is free and has no advertising. It’s wonderful, isn’t it?

Expense control

Just as the name implies, our last app on this list is designed to carry a expense control. Write down your income and expenses, creates bank accounts in different institutions and categorize your expenses according to the format of your currency.

In addition, it places a daily, weekly or monthly limit on your expenses so that you do not exceed yourself and you can save a little. And last but not least, it is possible to use templates for frequent expenses and it allows you to export your budget to Excel, it is totally free and has no advertising.

Now that you know all these alternatives that will help you keep track of your expenses, it is time to take charge of your finances and start using money correctly.

