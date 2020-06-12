ARK,, Hitman: Absolution, Rainbow Six Siege or Soulcalibur VI appear among the free proposals on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated June 12, 2020, 15: 284 comments

We enter the equator of June recovering from the numerous announcements that the PlayStation 5 event has left or wishing more for the launch of The Last of Us 2 after today’s analysis, but also with many, many desire to continue enjoying video games this weekend week, especially if they are free! As every Friday we review what the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms offer us, including survival adventures, shooting, platforms, fighting games, etc.

Type: Describe it and keep it forever!

Little presentation needs ARK: Survival Evolved, one of the video games that generates the most activity in the community and that has become a benchmark for the now-rich genre of action and survival. Studio Wildcard launched this proposal on PC a few years ago, challenging the player to try to survive on a mysterious island where creatures of all kinds live, including dinosaurs.

Type: Limited time trial

Once again you will have to choose between prey or hunter in Dead by Daylight: Special Edition, the asymmetric multiplayer horror video game, four against one, which continues to search for new victims to convince within the free game days of Xbox Live. The Behavior Interactive Inc. proposal has numerous assassins and survivors to keep us in command for long hours.

Type: Describe it and keep it forever!

One of the big announcements from yesterday’s PS5 event was Hitman 3, the closing of the current trilogy of the IO Interactive Agent 47 saga. But the character has a past that goes beyond these last video games, with deliveries as appreciated by the public as Hitman Absolution, where 47 seeks to redeem himself in a corrupt and crooked world while being hunted by the police. You will find it free at GOG.

Type: Describe it and keep it forever!

Kao the Kangaroo will soon return to the news of the video game world with a new installment. We are talking about a saga that had several deliveries but that has not been lavished much in recent years, more than enough reason to give Kao the Kangaroo: Round 2 for a few days on Steam so that a whole new legion of players can discover the benefits of these platform characters.

Type: Describe it and keep it forever!

The second free video game from the Epic Games Store is ideal for all those lovers of the classic Neo Geo, who are not just a few! At the Fortnite parents’ bazaar, practically for its launch, we are presented with the Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection, a compilation that includes these mythical fighting games totally revised for your enjoyment in today’s PC times.

Type: Describe it and keep it forever!

Sumo Digital demonstrated three years ago that a platform video game starring a snake, with all that that entailed in terms of gameplay, could be and also be a lot of fun. This was the case of Snake Pass, an interesting and colorful proposal in which we accompany Noodle the Serpent, and his hyperactive friend, Doodle the Hummingbird, on a journey through 15 beautiful and meandering levels.

Type: Limited time trial

Another fight proposal, this more modern, we can try this weekend within the Microsoft Free Play Days. We are talking about Soulcalibur VI, the latest installment to date of the veteran franchise that was valued in the analysis of 3DJuegos as a total, playable and narrative reinterpretation. Several years have passed and numerous new characters are waiting to be discovered by players.

Type: Limited time trial

A regular in this section. Ubisoft is back on the hunt for new agents with this free Rainbow Six Siege weekend with all its explosive and tactical 5v5 action. The video game, already confirmed for the new generation, can be enjoyed on PC, PS4 and Xbox One in full, that includes all the maps and modes present in a production that has a massive community of players.

Do you want more?

Not enough for you with all these releases? Don’t hesitate to check our index with all the free games for June for subscribers of PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google’s Stadia service. On the other hand, other free games announced weeks ago are still available for download, together with a wide list of classic proposals to download on GOG on PC.

