Few games are as addictive as Jetpack Joyride. Due to its simplicity and its immersive style of play, we are talking about a title that has made history in mobile games. For this same reason, today we will introduce you 8 games as addicting as Jetpack Joyride. To vitiate it has been said!

The 11 best endless runner games for Android

In simplicity is greatness and there are video games that are a clear example of this. In addition to Jetpack Joyride, there are a host of titles that have what it takes to achieve that same effect on you. Take a look at all the games on this list and download the one you like the most.

8 games just as addictive as Jetpack Joyride

In case you didn’t know, Jetpack Joyride 2 is out now so We will start by reviewing other games from the same study. If you like this type of entertainment, you should also take a look at the 14 best casual games to enjoy anytime or anywhere. Be that as it may, you can be sure that any of the games that you will see here will have what it takes to entertain you for a long time.

Fruit NinjaFruit Ninja 2Dan The ManMonster DashBattle Racing StarsSubway SurfersAgar.ioCrossy Road

Fruit ninja

The numbers speak for themselves and Fruit Ninja makes that pretty clear. Why? Because a total of 436 million times since its launch and continues to be updated despite maintaining its original format. As you must be imagining, this is one of the most downloaded games on the Google Play Store.

Here the mechanics are simple: cut as much fruit as you can by sliding your finger across the screen and get the highest score. Easy, fun and addictive.

Fruit ninja 2

Fruit Ninja 2 is very similar to the first version of this legendary game, but includes several fun mini-games and exciting real-time competitions. Thanks to this, you can enjoy all the action of always while you challenge ninjas from all over the plant.

Climb and practice until you become the true champion of Fruit Ninja. Without a doubt, this second version of Fruit Ninja is synonymous with fun, addictive games and action-packed moments.

Dan the man

Dan The Man is an Android platform game that stands out for having more than 20 million downloads. Is about a title that recreates that arcade aesthetic that became so popular during the 90s.

Here you will have to control Dan, a charismatic character who without being the typical hero is the one who stars in this interesting adventure. It’s a game similar to Jetpack Joyride, especially due to its great ability to hook you From the first moment.

Monster dash

Monster Dash is a game in which you will have to jump obstacles and shoot enemies while our your hero runs at full speed on an endless level. As in Jetpack Joyride, the main objective of the game is to overcome your missions, your own records, enjoy the daily events, and get coins to unlock new weapons and vehicles.

If you want a fun casual game to enjoy in those free minutes that your day gives you, then this is a perfect title for you.

Battle Racing Stars

Battle Racing Stars is a multiplayer racing game for mobile devices developed by Halfbrick (the same company that created Jetpack Joyride). Here you can face multiple players online all over the world, competing with up to 4 people simultaneously.

Of all the games on the list, Battle Racing Stars is the best to enjoy with friends. Always compete until victory to win and open packs. These envelopes have everything you need to be able to level up and improve your characters.

Subway Surfers

It is impossible to talk about addictive games without mentioning the king of endless racing games.: Subway Surfers. In case you didn’t know, we are talking about the first game to reach one billion downloads on Google Play. Another piece of evidence that the numbers speak for themselves!

In Subway Surfers you just have to slide your finger across the screen to move the protagonist on the platforms in order to avoid high-speed trains. Of course, you must be careful because the inspector and his dog will end your game if you make a wrong move.

Agar.io

Agario, which started out as a simple web game in 2015, is one of the simplest games on the list. This one has a fun multiplayer mode in which you control a “cell” that gets bigger by eating other players. Eat and avoid being eaten, feed on cells smaller than you or on scattered cells to continue increasing your size. A simple and addictive game that is also great to play with friends!

Crossy road

Crossy Road is a game that stands out for its clean and beautiful appearance, a modern version of the typical Frogger-like game. Here your goal is to control a character and get as far as possible, moving along a road where you will have to dodge all cars and trucks. Easy, stressful, but with everything you need to get hooked.

5 free, easy and addictive platform games

Related topics: Games, Casual games

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to know about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all