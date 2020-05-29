Combat excess abdominal fat by integrating these delicious and nutritious foods

Let’s be honest wearing a slim figure and flat abdomen It’s one of the goals for all years and especially summer. Normally it is believed that this is achieved with constant exercise and sit-upsHowever, there are other factors that intervene.

Among the main aspects to consider is the digestive system function, intestinal health and without a doubt the most fundamental factor is diet. Just as there are inflammation-causing foods, there are others who they are essential when we want to combat that swelling, burn fat and completely eliminate the fluid retention; the end result will be a flat stomach, a few kilos less and a good reason to smile and be motivated to follow a healthy life style.

The best foods for a flat stomach:

1. Apples

Well says the saying “An apple a day the doctor will deliver you” and it is all true, is that they are considered one of the noblest and healthiest fruits thanks to their immense nutritional and medicinal properties. They are friendly with him digestive and intestinal system and they stand out for their content their low calorie content, its satiating power, they contain few sugars and above all they are incredibly rich in fiberactually contain pectin which is considered a powerful natural fat burner. Best of all is that you can eat them at all times and integrate them into all kinds of sweet and savory recipesTry to eat at least one a day.

Apples. / Photo: Pxhere

2. Almonds

The family of nuts has the peculiarity of being satiating foods and full of energy. In the particular case of almonds they are a wonderful ally for speed up metabolism and stimulate fat burning, they are considered a food rich in Omega-3 fatty acids but it is not the type of fat that accumulates in the body. Also thanks to its incredible nutritional contribution in vitamins, minerals, proteins and above all fiber are related to positive effects for digestion, fight constipation and they have a powerful action to regulate sugar levels in the blood. Consume a little almond a day As a snack, with oatmeal and red berries or as a complement in salads, it will be very useful.

Almonds / Credit: Pxhere

3. Papaya

Papaya is a large tropical fruit that is highly valued for its great nutritional properties, among which its content in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fibrto. In particular it contains a unique enzyme called papain which is key to facilitate the digestion process (especially of proteins), improves intestinal health and fills it with anti-inflammatory properties. Eating a plate of papaya in the morning or as a snack is perfect for remove any swelling abdominal and help the body eliminate what it does not need.

Papaya. / Photo: Pxhere

4. Watermelon

Watermelon is one of the freshest fruits that exist, is considered a summer classic. It stands out for its nutrient abundance among which stands out a long list of vitamins and minerals, and of course a great antioxidant effect. The watermelon has a high water content, which together with its contribution in potassium confers you great diuretic propertiesthis is key deflate the belly and eliminate all kinds of substances and lodged fats.

Watermelon. / Photo: Pxhere

5. Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is one of the healthiest foods that existconsuming it will only fill us with benefits and good health. Its greatest advantage lies in its virtues to enjoy a good intestinal flora and health, this directly benefits the immune system and it also helps deflate the intestines, improves evacuations and this is reflected in a less inflammation. It is also perfect since it is satiating and versatile, It can be mixed with delicious cereals, fruits, nuts and seeds.

Greek yogurt./ Photo: Shutterstock

6. Banana

Banana is considered one of the fuller fruits that exist, is the bearer of a great personality and an enormous rich in nutrients. Provides satiety, it is generous and very easy to eat, is considered one of the major sources of potassium and thanks to this it is perfect to combat the hypertension and the fluid retention. It is rich in fiber, making it a great ally for the digestive and intestinal systemat the same time it is considered a powerful fat burner.

Banana. / Photo: Pexels

7. cucumber

Cucumber is a most noble vegetable when it’s about losing weightor, this is because it is highly rich in water and low in calories. That is why a powerful diuretic that helps reduce volume in the belly, it is a great source of antioxidants and has great anti-inflammatory properties. Integrate it into green juices and salads It will be a great ally to eliminate everything that the body does not need.

Cucumber water. / Photo: Shutterstock

8. Egg

Not surprisingly, the egg is considered one of the superfoods with greater nutritional benefits for any feeding. It is a food rich in protein from high biological value, at the same time it contains powerful amino acids and that help burn abdominal fat and to rebuild the cells present in the belly area. They have the advantage of being satiating and most versatile.

Egg / Photo: Shutterstock

