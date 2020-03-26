The most important thing to increase your muscle mass is to gain strength, for this we have made this article where we will include 8 tips for strength and muscle mass training, with which you can improve your progress and avoid stagnation, use them in your training regimen and you will be pleasantly surprised.

4You must train constantly

You can’t train once a month and see some kind of increased strength or muscle mass. You cannot train sporadically throughout the year – for example, only during the months of February, June, and October and wait to see results.

Although it will take some break A few weeks can be beneficial, for example, a person who trains twice a week for 52 weeks will gain more strength and muscle mass in the long term than a person who trains five times a week for 20 weeks a year.

The perseverance is the key, this sport is a long distance race.

