8 educational Netflix series to learn by watching TV

Waiting. Waiting. Don’t go yet. Do not think that why we want to propose educational series, we are going to bore you sovereignly. No. Actually, I would tell you that it will be the opposite, since they will surprise you some of the proposals we have prepared. Netflix means entertainment. It means getting home from work and get away. Netflix means disconnect, but in turn also be able connect with topics as curious as the nature, the Story, the sex or our own Body. If you want to know the best educational series, as we suggest with Netflix series based on real events, we offer you the best catalog.

I bet you are imagining boring documentaries, we are going to make you see that the best ones do not have to be, or series with data and more data. No way. With this ready of recommendations you will not be able to stop add chapters to your days and, most importantly, you will not be able to stop learn while having fun.

Documentaries, fiction and knowledge for an educational Netflix

Enjoy the best culinary stories with Chef’s Table or discover how little we know about world around us, on Our Planet, or from Body, in Once upon a time the human body, with this list of series available on Netflix.

100 humans

The premise from which it starts miniseries television, by way of documentary film, it is quite simple. If we want to discover what it is that makes us human, let’s take a group of 100 persons and let’s dedicate ourselves to making curious, and fun, experiments with them. Under a simple starting point, we will finally know the main characteristics of the human being, those that unite us and separate us, both in terms of age, sex, gender or the famous happiness.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 30 minutes

Once upon a time the human body

The oldest of the place you will be with a tear about to appear in your eyes, since this is one of the most mythical series of the 80s, in reference to the Cartoon, and, also, one of those series that once seen are never forgotten. Taking as reference the body, we will have the opportunity to put a face and a voice to those who are part of our body, be they neurons, red blood cells or viruses. It is, in short, a ideal series to watch as a family.

Year: 1986 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 26 Approximate duration: 25 minutes

The Crown

It is very difficult to find lovers of cinema and series television, who have not ever heard of one of the crown jewels on Netflix, that we recommend less than we should, and that narrates the recent history of the British royal familyAlthough, believe us, you won’t get bored with the English way of life. Quite the opposite. From the first season, which addresses the queen elizabeth wedding and the consecration of Winston churchill as Prime Minister, until the last season premiered, where the arrival of Lady Di to the royal family breaks the strict schemes of the monarchy, you will have hours of entertainment and digital learning to soak up the recent history of our most particular neighbors.

Year: 2016 Seasons: 4 Episodes available: 40 Approximate duration: 60 minutes

Our planet

Under the signature and baton of David attenborough, one of the popularizers of nature, in addition to being a brilliant scientist, most important in our recent history, we will review the diversity of fauna and flora that floods our planet. If you want to discover everything about, for example, arctic areas, green jungles, endless deserts or lush forests, you need this documentary. Besides, his beautiful invoice, is a point in favor of a new way of consuming educational content.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 50 minutes

Who was…?

If you want to know a little more about the history of great people of the last centuries, I think this TV series, available on Netflix, is the ideal one for see with the whole family. The objective of it is not to make an exhaustive examination of each character, you will be able to meet Albert Einstein, Gandhi, Frida Kahlo or Genghis Khan, otherwise entertain the younger audience, since the comedy tone, almost similar to the Disney youth series, invites you to learn while having a good time.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 13 Approximate duration: 20 minutes

What a story!

We often know great moments in the history of our world, but we do not know the details that caused their appearance or the impact they had on those present in their time or for subsequent generations. In this case, this British television series invites us to delve into matters as tricky as the virus AIDS wave fast food, without forgetting how our history has changed as a result of certain events, such as the china boom, the democratization of robotic or the arrival of the nuclear energy.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 10Approximate duration: 20 minutes

Chef’s Table

This series of educational recommendations should pay tribute to one of the top culinary series of any current streaming platform, in this case belonging to Netflix. The complexity of the proposal is such that many of you will choose to focus on the gastronomy, others will love to get closer to world figures of the best cuisine, while some of you will have the chance to marvel at the presence of other cultures, presented to the general public through its regional dishes.

Year: 2015 Seasons: 6 Episodes available: 30 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

Sex, in a nutshell

We finished our educational series with one of the taboo subjects of our society, in addition to being controversial regardless of the context in which it is discussed, such as the sex. If you want to get closer to more daring concepts, here they will not explain that of the bee or that of dad and mom, I think this television series, in addition to open up to a new world of possibilities, may enlarge you look and your knowledge in an area quite unknown to most of us.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 5Approximate duration: 25 minutes

