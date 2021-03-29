8 eating habits that can interfere with your sleep

8 useful tips to be able to sleep 1:14

(CNN) – The foods you choose can make a difference when it comes to getting a good night’s sleep.

If you’re having a hard time falling asleep and staying asleep, or you wake up feeling tired, it might be time to take an inventory of what you’re eating and when.

These eight dietary habits can keep you tossing and turning, so avoid them so you can sleep uninterrupted:

1. Consume too much caffeine

Caffeine can interfere with sleep even when consumed up to six hours before bedtime, according to a study.

Caffeine interferes with the action of a chemical known as adenosine, which has sedative properties and accumulates in the brain to send sleep signals. The stimulant compound can also interfere with circadian rhythms, which can delay the onset of sleep.

In addition to coffee, caffeine is found in tea, soda, energy drinks, and chocolate. For a more extensive list of caffeine content from various sources, see this chart from the Center for Science in the Public Interest.

2. Eat big meals

That big creamy pasta or steak dinner may look appealing if you haven’t eaten much all day, but a large and heavy meal can cause bloating, making it difficult to fall asleep or stay asleep.

Also, fat takes longer to digest and can cause discomfort when lying down. Try to avoid high-fat meals for dinner and wait at least two hours after eating before going to bed. “And don’t just sit on the couch and watch Netflix (after you eat), do some stretches and move around a bit,” said Vandana Sheth, a California-based registered dietitian nutritionist who provides advice on diet and healthy sleep habits to your clientele.

If you get hungry before bed, “a light, low-calorie snack can help reduce hunger pangs that can disrupt sleep,” Gary Zammit, executive director of the Sleep Disorders Institute in the city of New York.

3. Consume too much sugar

Avoid snacks that contain a lot of sugar at bedtime, which could disrupt your sleep. “Research suggests that high sugar intake may predispose postmenopausal women to night sweats,” said Nancy Z. Farrell Allen, Virginia-based registered dietitian nutritionist and national media spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

4. Spicy foods

Spicy foods can contribute to heartburn, making it difficult to fall asleep and causing discomfort at night. Limit or avoid chili peppers, curries, and other spicy foods.

Also, highly acidic foods, especially soda, can help you wake up at night, Zamitt explained.

5. Alcohol

Having a glass of wine or a drink can help you fall asleep, but drinking before bed can disturb your sleep at night, Farrell Allen said. “It can hinder the amount of deep sleep we get, increase those late-night trips to the bathroom in the middle of the night, and dehydrate us, resulting in a headache.”

“Limit late night alcohol consumption to one or two standard servings, interspersed with water, and certainly stop a few hours before bed so your body has time to process these drinks,” added Farrell Allen by email. .

6. Too much fluids

Drinking large amounts of any liquid at night can increase the frequency of urination, contributing to your awakening during the night. Try to avoid fluids around bedtime to help ensure an uninterrupted night’s sleep.

7. Having extra pounds (or less)

In addition to these bad habits, having excess body weight can increase the risk of sleep apnea, which can affect the ability to breathe at night and disturb sleep, Sheth explained.

“A high body mass index is the most significant predictor of whether or not someone will be diagnosed with sleep apnea,” Zammit said.

Zammit noted that those who are too thin can also experience sleep disruptions. “People with anorexia or bulimia, who are very underweight, often have fragmented sleep, similar to insomnia,” he said.

8. Restrict calories throughout the day

Some people who severely restrict calories during daylight hours recover at night and consume food in the hours before bed and during sleep, which can contribute to sleep disturbances, Zammit explained.

“If people are fed at night, they should talk to their doctors about their diet plan,” he added.

It can certainly be difficult to change your habits, but the changes will pay off in the long run.

If you need help, feel free to seek the support of a doctor, as Zammit suggests, or work with a registered dietitian nutritionist. (You can find one in your area on the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics website.)

Above all, make any adjustments with ease tackling one at a time to establish a solid path to deeper sleep.