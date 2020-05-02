The Twilight Zone

Another title that you will like if you want to see series similar to Devs is The Twilight Zone, the new version of The Unknown Dimension, the Rod Serling show first broadcast in 1959.

The Twilight Zone is an anthological series in which you will find episodes that deal with different themes related to science fiction, mystery and terror.

Among the most outstanding chapters is Nightmare at 10,000 meters (episode 1), which covers a Nightmare at 20,000 feet of 1963 and the story collected in the movie Twilight Zone: The Movie from 1983. It tells the story of a journalist who, while traveling by plane , he listens to a podcast that recounts the disappearance of his flight.

The new version of The Twilight Zone is a creation of Jordan Peele, Simon Kinberg and Marco Ramirez, with a cast consisting of Taissa Farmiga, John Cho, Greg Kinnear, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Allison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay and Jessica Williams, among others. The series has a season of 10 episodes and you can see it in full on Movistar + and Sky.

Title: The Twilight Zone

Release date: 2019

Duration: 35 – 50 minutes

Platform: Movistar + and Sky

The OA

The OA It is another series that you can see if you liked Devs. Both share an exploration of the concept of the existence of parallel universes, so if this topic interests you, we also recommend The OA.

This series introduces us to Prairie Johnson, a Russian girl who as a child was adopted by an American couple. After being missing for seven years, the young woman suddenly returns. And he does it in very strange circumstances: he has been cured of the blindness he suffered, he does not want to tell where he has been during all this time and now he calls himself OA.

Prairie was with other people while she was missing, and has a plan to rescue them. To do this, he chooses five villagers to tell them that he was in another dimension and devises a plan to save the people with whom he was held captive.

The OA is created by Zal Batmanglij and Brit Marling, who is also the protagonist. The cast complete it Emory Cohen, Jason Isaacs, Patrick Gibson, Ian Alexander, Will Brill and Brendan Meyer, among others. It consists of two seasons and you can see them on Netflix.

Title: The OA

Release date: 2016

Duration: 60 minutes

Platform: Netflix

Altered Carbon

We end our list of Devs-like series with Altered Carbon. The two shows share the technological component and also an ethical and moral reflection related to technology, so we think you will enjoy the second if you liked the first.

Altered Carbon is based on Morgan Richard’s novel Modified Carbon. The story is set in almost 400 years, in a future in which humans, if they wish (and have enough money), no longer die. Technology has managed to store the consciousness and memories of each person in the cloud, in such a way that, in the event that their body stops working, it is possible to load the person’s essence into another body, which is called “case ”

The protagonist is Takeshi Kovacs, the only survivor of a group of elite soldiers, who is loaded into a new case by order of a billionaire who has a mission for him.

Kalogridis Laeta is the creator of Altered Carbon. Joel Kinnanman brings Kovacs to life in Season 1, and Anthony Mackie in the second. The cast complete it Martha Higareda, Chris Conner, Dichen Lachman and Lisa Chadler. The series has two seasons that are available on Netflix.

Title: Altered Carbon

Release year: 2018

Duration: 60 minutes

Platform: Netflix