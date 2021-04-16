8 dead and several injured: “two minute” shooting at FedEx office near Indianapolis airport

Last night in Indianapolis, family members were packed into a Holiday Inn, desperately awaiting news of their loved ones. We can’t keep living like this. We can’t keep dying like this. We can’t keep watching families and communities torn apart like this.https: //t.co/FYBNqJDeQo – Giffords (@GiffordsCourage) April 16, 2021

A gunman last night killed at least eight people and wounded several more in a shooting in the parking lot and inside a FedEx facility near Indianapolis International Airport, then shot himself..

The unidentified attacker opened fire around 11 pm at the operations center of the parcel company, which employs some 4,000 workers there. It is unknown if the attacker was a FedEx employee or what his motive was.

Indiana State Police (IMPD) spokeswoman Genae Cook said authorities responded to a report that shots had been fired and “led to an active shooter incident.” “Preliminary information is that the alleged shooter he took his life here in the place ”, he declared and added that there was no longer any threat to the public.

Four people were taken to a medical center, one in critical condition with gunshot wounds and three others with other injuries.. Two more were treated at the facility by medical personnel and released, while “Several” more had walked to nearby hospitals, Cook added.

The identities of the deceased have not been disclosed, pending family notification. Craig McCartt, deputy chief of criminal investigations for the Indianapolis police, told CNN that the shooting “probably lasted a minute or two … It was very short.”

Added that the shooter exited his vehicle and immediately began firing in the parking lot before entering the facility and continuing his attack. The gunman is believed to have encountered police officers inside and took his own life. McCartt commented that a FedEx policy prohibiting employees from carrying cell phones while working it had complicated the reunification effort.

Last night’s shooting was the third in Indianapolis this year. Five people died in January, including a pregnant woman. In March, three adults and a child died. Nationally, there has been a report on gun violence in 2021, the Associated Press noted.

