8 cores 16 threads at 10 nm

The chip giant has unveiled the Intel Core 11 Tiger Lake H, a new generation of high-performance processors for notebooks that was recently leaked, and which is a significant advance over the previous generation, the Comet Lake H series, both in architecture and manufacturing process.

To put this in perspective, we just have to focus on two important keys:

Comet Lake H is manufactured in the process of 14 nm ++, and uses the same base, at the CPU level, that we have been seeing since the arrival of Skylake. The Intel Core 11 Tiger Lake H, on the other hand, use the Willow Cove architecture and are manufactured in 10 nm SuperFin process (10 nm ++). The architecture of the integrated graphics solution brought by the Intel Comet Lake H is Gen9.5, while the new Intel Core 11 Tiger Lake H use the architecture Gen12 (Xe), which is far above that, both in terms of performance and efficiency.

There is no doubt, we have a huge generational leap. With the Intel Core 11 Tiger Lake H, the giant from Santa Clara has given a real coup of authority, and has shown that he had not rested on his laurels, but was rather “resting his eyes.”

Intel Core 11 Tiger Lake H: All your keys at a glance

We have already discovered three of the most important novelties that the new Intel Core 11 Tiger Lake H bring, but to better understand everything behind this new generation of high-performance processors, we must delve into the platform on which it rests, the new 500 series chipsets. Therefore, I want to share with you this breakdown where you will find its key features. In the attached image you have the complete list of news.

Up to 19% more multithreaded performance compared to the previous generation. AVX-512 instruction support. Willow Cove architecture at the CPU level and Intel Gen12 at the GPU level. Manufactured in 10 nm SuperFin process. Turbo mode up to 5 GHz thanks to Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0. Up to 20 PCIE Gen4 lanes with RAID 0 boot capability. Up to 44 total PCIE lanes. Intel Xe GPU with up to 32 execution units. Thunderbolt 4 with up to 40 Gbps of bandwidth. Integrated Wi-Fi 6E. Intel Optane H20 support.

In total, Intel has confirmed the launch of five new Intel Core 11 Tiger Lake H processors targeting the general consumer market, The Intel Core i9-11980HK, Intel Core i9-11900H, Intel Core i7-11800H, Intel Core i5-11400H and Core i5-11260H. The Core i9 and Core i7 have 8 cores and 16 threads, while the Intel Core i5 come with 6 cores and 12 threads.

The attached image collects all the characteristics of these new processors. As you can see, they have in common the support of 3,200 MHz DDR4 memory, an advanced turbo mode that is able to scale to another level in the Core i9s, thanks to Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, and they have a maximum temperature value of 100 degrees.

At the architecture level, Intel maintains a monolithic core design, as we can see in the attached image, where all the elements of the chip appear. We have eight cores divided into two lines of four cores each, interconnected by the classic “ring bus”. The L3 cache totals 24MB (3MB per core), and we can also see the DDR4 memory subsystem, the Intel Xe GPU, and other elements such as the interconnect display (I / O) system.

Intel Core 11 Tiger Lake H: Best High-Performance Processors for General Consumption, According to Intel

During the presentation of its new processors, Intel took the opportunity to share some performance tests that show that the new Intel Core 11 Tiger Lake H are, in principle, processors for gaming laptops more powerful that exist today.

Intel’s flagship chip, the Core i9-11980HK, would outperform the Ryzen 9 5900HX by up to 26%, as we can see in the attached graph, and it is up to 21% more powerful than the Core i9-10980HK, the top of the range of the previous generation, based on Comet Lake-H. For its part, the Core i5-11400H, a mid-range model that will be used in cheaper gaming laptops, is capable of coping with the Ryzen 9 5900HS, as can be seen in the attached graph below these lines.

Intel has done an excellent job with the Intel Core 11 Tiger Lake H. This generation represents a real evolution, and very big, compared to the Intel Core 10 Comet Lake-H. The company has not limited itself to increasing working frequencies, or trying to increase the maximum number of cores and threads, but has introduced a total architecture renovation at the CPU and GPU level, which translates into a higher IPC, and has bet, finally, on the PCIE Gen4 standard.

New Intel Core 11 Tiger Lake H processors expected to be available in a wide variety of equipment with very varied prices, which will go, as we can see in the last image, from $ 699 up to $ 1,999 or more. The range that covers between $ 699 and $ 999 is, in my opinion, the most interesting for price-performance value. We do not know the date of availability and prices in Spain, but we know that ASUS will be one of the first to use them.