A UK study identified nearly 300 simple ideas to prevent the spread of the coronavirus when confinement begins to be lifted.

Confinement measures imposed in different countries have proven to be an effective tool to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

But quarantine has a high cost for the population, both economically and for physical and mental health.

Raising these measures gradually without increasing the number of infections is the great challenge now facing the authorities.

It is clear that post-quarantine life will not be as before. But what changes can be made to make the transition successful?

.These are ideas that can help us get out of confinement without the numbers skyrocketing.

This is the question that was asked by a team of researchers from the University of Cambridge, in the United Kingdom, and answered by preparing a list of about 300 practical ideas they have nothing to do with medicine.

These are not recommendations, the authors say, but a large number of options that each region or context can evaluate with a view to applying them, taking into account their cost, practicality, effectiveness and how fair they are for the whole of society.

Many of these ideas are obvious and are already being implemented in various countries.

“It’s basically about how prevent people from gathering and staggering activitiesstarting with the safest, ”explains William Sutherland, professor in the zoology department at the University of Cambridge, and lead author of the study.

There are several ideas on the list original and simple to execute. Below, we share some of the most curious.

1. Reduce sound in shared spaces

As far as is known one of the forms of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 is by contact with the saliva droplets expelled through the nose or mouth by someone infected, one of the ideas suggested by the Cambridge group is discourage people from talking when they are very close.

And, for the same reason, they think it would be very useful to reduce the sound in the community space. so people don’t have to raise their voices to speak or get closer too to say something to each other.

Take as an example the young clothing or apparel stores that usually have music at full volume to promote sales.

2. Doors that automatically close when the quota is covered

Most of the shops that are now open —such as supermarkets or pharmacies— have a person at the entrance door to control the entry of customers, so that crowds do not occur and so that people can maintain a prudent social distance at least two meters from each other.

The idea would be to automate this system by designing a mechanism that does not allow the door of the premises to open when the customer quota is covered.

3. One-way management system inside buildings

Simply installing some arrows indicating a unique direction The following could avoid the crossing of people inside a building.

In the same way, you could divide the use of the stairs, so that some serve only to access the property and others are reserved to leave.

4. Walk in the clockwise in parks and other open spaces

.Circulating through the park in the same direction (clockwise, for example) would avoid crossing between people.

Although open spaces offer fewer possibilities of meeting, if there are many people who use them, the possibility of crossing increases.

If we all walked clockwise, we would avoid this situation.

5. That the devices are activated by voice recognition

It is a simple idea to avoid touching surfaces on phones, shared computers and other digital devices that are not ours: that are activated by a voice recognition system.

6. Tongs in stores to grab merchandise

.If we use tweezers instead of hands to grip merchandise we avoid contamination

How many times has it happened to us that, after grabbing a bottle, a package or a can from the shelf, we quickly change our mind and put the product back where it was?

So that customers have to touch as few objects as possible with their hands, stores could put tweezers at your disposal, which should be disinfected after each use.

We could also get used to wearing some when we go shopping.

7. Taps that stay open longer

.In many public toilets, water starts to come out of the tap when we put our hands together.

In many public toilets, water begins to flow from the tap once we put our hands closer, or after pressing the tap.

In most, in order not to waste water, the current is cut off after a few seconds.

The idea would be reschedule the duration of the water jet to ensure that we wash our hands properly.

8. Alarm bracelets to avoid touching our faces

Raising our hands to our faces is a gesture that we constantly repeat unconsciously.

So researchers at Cambridge University propose to design a band that vibrates to put us on the wrist or an application that alerts us every time we touch the face.

.Our eyes, nose and mouth are the gateway for germs.

The study, the authors note, was done with a method called Solution Scanning, which uses a variety of sources to identify a number of options for a given problem.

The suggestions were made based on the opinion of experts in different fields and countries, material taken from social networks and research.

It is not a closed study, its authors are willing to receive suggestions, new ideas or improvements for those they have already submitted.

BBC

