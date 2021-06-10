8 cases of covid-19 detected in children of Tamaulipas

In Tamaulipas, the covid-19 coronavirus began to migrate to younger age groups, since in the last 24 hours, eight minors were found to be positive for this disease.

In its daily report, the Tamaulipas Secretary of Health announced that patients range from 4 to 17 years old.

In the southern part of the state, three cases were detected, one of them in a 16-year-old, another of 8 and one more than 4, the latter being the smallest on the list.

Meanwhile, in the downtown area there is a case in a 14-year-old boy, another 13 and the third 10; located in the state capital.

In Matamoros, a 14-year-old teenager and the other 17-year-old were detected.

On what level it affects them is unknown since the institution does not provide further details.

In this regard, Gloria Molina Gamba, head of the Ministry of Health, urged the population to protect minors as well as older adults.

He recalled that the entire population must take the necessary measures to avoid further infections even when the various groups are already vaccinated.

The children are part of a group of a total of 139 patients who tested positive for this pandemic during the last 24 hours.

The death of 13 people due to the virus was also confirmed, in cases that took place in the municipalities of Reynosa, Río Bravo and Tampico.

