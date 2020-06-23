Technology collecting has one of its greatest paradises in Japan, and the return to life of the legendary Intel 8088 is a clear example of this. Some markets in Akihabara have put large quantities of the processor for sale, a chip that was released in 1978 and that it has the particularity of being a “cut-out” version of the Intel 8086, a processor that was, as our regular readers will know, the first 16-bit that the chip giant launched. So it is part of the history of the PC.

As I have anticipated, the Intel 8088 has an 8-bit data bus, although it maintains the 16-bit register and the same execution unit as the Intel 8086. Yes, we are dealing with a real “dinosaur” within the world of general consumer processors, and in this particular case the models that they market from Akihabara work at 8 MHz, which means that they fit into the Intel 8088-2 series, a variant that managed to exceed the maximum frequency of 5 MHz of the original model.

The Intel 8088 is manufactured in the process of 3 µm, had 29,000 transistors and it had a sale price of $ 124.80, which is equivalent to about 110.85 euros. If we add the accumulated inflation over the years, it is clear that these figures would be much higher. The models they sell in Japan are not used, they are new, but nevertheless, and that is where the most curious thing comes from, they are not guaranteed to work, so they only cost 500 yen, 4.16 euros to change.







For collectors and technology lovers, this is all a candy, since we can have a little piece of history on our desk for just over four euros. Those who plan to give it a real use will have to find a complete platform to mount it, something that, frankly, will not be easy, especially if we do not have a considerable budget.

Today, 42 years later, we have 64-bit processors that have successfully break the 5,000 MHz barrier, a thousand times more frequency than those 5 MHz you had the first Intel 8088. Impressive, right? And don’t forget, we’ve hit 64 cores and 128 threads in single-x86 processor configurations thanks to AMD’s EPYC Rome chips.

The Intel 8086 and Intel 8088 processors served as a prelude to the 186 and 188 from Intel, two processors that do not enjoy the same fame or the same recognition as the Intel 286, 386 and 486 of the chip giant.