8 best zooms for your mobile camera (2021)

Lenses to improve the photographic section of your smartphone, even if it only has one lens.

Despite the fact that the smartphones that we use every day have a good photographic section, it is true that, on some occasions, there are devices that could use a little help for best results. This help can be in the form of zooms, some small gadgets that are placed in the camera and that can help you improve your photographs.

For little money, the lenses that we recommend in this article will increase the versatility of your smartphone’s photographic system. Stay to know its main characteristics.

Top of the best zooms for your mobile camera

The zoom lenses that we will talk about next can come alone or very well accompanied, because on some occasions come bundled with other wide angle, fisheye and other lenses that are very useful to create very varied photographs. Let’s learn about the best zooms for your mobile camera and how they come with them.

Selvim lenses

A pack that includes a x22 telephoto lens, a 235º fisheye, a x0.62 wide angle and a x25 macro, which will give you incredible versatility, even if your smartphone has only one sensor. A very interesting option that includes a tripod and a support to adapt the smartphone.

Know more: Selvim lenses

Jinhuaxin x12 lens

If you want a good amount of zoom on your smartphone, this 12x zoom has what you need to be able to photograph distant objects. In addition, it has a case and a small tripod with a mobile support with which you can fix the lens to the terminal.

Know more: Jinhuaxin x12 lens

Apexel 10 lens kit

In this case, it is a kit with 10 lenses, which includes a 0.63X wide angle lens, 15X macro lens, 198 ° fisheye lens, 10X telephoto lens, 3/6 kaleidoscopes, 4-line star filter, CPL filter, flow filter and radial. A very complete pack and with which you can do practically everything.

Know more: 10 lens kit

Apexel lens kit

Pack of four lenses, with a x22 telephoto lens, a 205º fisheye, a 120º wide angle and a x20 macro. Besides this, also includes a tripod so you can enjoy greater support and stability.

Know more: Apexel lens kit

LIERONT lenses

In this LIERONT pack you will find 10 different lenses, so you will find multiple options to take pictures with your mobile. Not missing a 25x telephoto, which arrives next to a 25x macro lens With which you can photograph flowers, a 4K wide angle lens, 210º fisheye lens and kaleidoscopic lens.

Know more: LIERONT lenses

Monocular K&F

One of the highest quality monoculars on the market, with IP68 certification that ensures its water resistance to 10 meters. It can be easily adapted to the smartphone and has the capacity to photograph targets at 1,000 meters away. It has a resistant structure, so you can use it regularly without fear of breaking it.

Know more: K&F Monocular

Telephoto Bindpo

East 20x telephoto, manufactured by Bindpo, can be install easily on your mobile thanks to its clip design. Just attach it to the rear camera module to access new types of photos. Afterwards, you can remove it without problems to continue using your phone normally.

Know more: Telephoto Bindpo

Yideyiying Digital Telephoto Lens

Lastly, you can also use this 20x telephoto with your mobile, which will allow you to clearly photograph targets from a distance. In addition, it has a lightweight and compact design that makes it easy for you to always carry it with you on trips.

Know more: Yideyiying Digital Telephoto Lens

