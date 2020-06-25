Leave nothing to do with these to-do and reminder apps.

It is curious how the most used mobile operating system on the planet does not have a good task manager pre-installed. The closest thing Android includes to such a tool is the utility of Google reminders, which does not even have a accessible interface, and its operation is not entirely convenient either. Fortunately, there are to-do list apps.

Within the productivity category, to-do list apps They are among the most used. However, the variety that exists is so great that it can be difficult to opt for one or the other. So today we wanted to select the best, to help you decide your new favorite tasks and reminders app.

TickTick

At the time we already analyzed TickTick further, and it showed us why it’s one of the best to-do list apps out there. The app allows us to manage all our tasks and reminders in one place, giving the ability to organize tasks by categories or workspaces, or creating smart to-do lists. In addition, there is the possibility of setting reminders, and it has an integrated calendar.

Perhaps its greatest strength compared to other alternatives is the fact of being a cross-platform applicationso that it is possible access tasks from any device, either through your app or from the web version of TickTick.

The application is free, but includes in-app purchases that allow you to unlock some add-ons. However, the free edition is quite complete.

Google Tasks

After a few years disappeared, Google revived Tasks, your homework and reminder service, in the form of a separate app. Although the app is not anywhere near as complete as some of its alternatives, it is one of those that offer a more careful design, based on the Google Material Theme lines, and with additions such as an automatic dark theme.

The app is completely free, and its main virtue It is the fact that the stored tasks are synchronized with the Google calendar. In addition to that, it has functions such as possibility to create different lists, add subtasks and reminders or even create tasks from images using Google Photos.

Memorigi

If you are looking for a Task manager as powerful as TickTick, and with a design as careful as that of Tasks, with the advantage of being even more customizable, you need to try Memorigi. Despite not being a tool as popular as the previous two, it has undoubtedly earned a place in this top for its simple and intuitive philosophy, which makes it creating and completing tasks is an extremely simple process.

Memorigi stands out for its intuitive interface, which shows all the “captured” tasks in a grid on the main screen, and those still to be done at the bottom. Each one is identified through a icon that represents your category, and it is possible to access a calendar that shows the completed and incomplete tasks, and a progress panel from which to view our statistics.

The list of functions of the app is much more extensive, and in it we can find some like cross-platform synchronization, time display that helps to better plan the week, support for adding attachments homework, and much more. There is a free version of the app, although some of its functions require unlocking the premium version.

Todoist

Years after its launch, Todoist It is still one of the favorite tasks and reminders apps for Android, iOS and other platforms users, whether mobile or desktop. And is not for less.

Although it seems like a simple application, Todoist hides great potential thanks to the ability to quickly add tasks, collaborate on projects with other members, or its integration with third-party services such as Gmail, Calendar, Alexa or Slack.

If you haven’t tried yet TodoistThis is a good time to do it. The app is free, although there is a premium subscription with which to access the full potential of the service.

Microsoft To-Do

Microsoft could not miss your appointment with the tasks and reminders apps, and among its collection of productivity tools it has Microsoft To Do, a very good task manager with simple design and cross-platform synchronization thanks to the microsoft cloud and integration with Outlook.

It is an application much more complete than Google Tasks, especially for the fact of including the possibility of attach files of up to 25 MB to each task. It also includes the ability to add notes to tasks, and to share lists with others. It can be downloaded totally free and there is no payment method.

Any.do

Another classic at the level of Todoist it is Any.do, an application that, after years, is still one of the best mobile planners that exist on Android and on the other platforms. Like Todoist, it is an “all in one” that offers tasks, reminders and collaborative work.

Again, we talk about a free appThat, yes, includes in-app payments that serve to unlock the full potential of the tool.

Taskito

It may not be as popular as the previous ones, but Taskito deserves a place in this selection for his format, very different from other apps in its category. The application has a chronological format, which shows all the tasks in a timeline so that it is easier to organize our day to day, knowing what task should we complete in every moment.

In addition to that, Taskito has the possibility of create projects and add future plans, something very useful for those tasks that do not need to be performed at a specific time.

Notion

Define Notion like a simple task manager or a notes app it would be very, very short. Is about the ultimate productivity tool, which allows you to organize any type of project thanks to its enormous potential and the endless functions and integrations it includes.

For a few weeks now, the free modality of the application is no longer as limited as it was before, so that anyone can use it without paying anything, and discover the enormous potential behind this platform.

