8 best superhero movies you can watch on Netflix

Often, especially from more closed spheres and given to use their opinions as dogmas of faith, it is about disparage superhero cinema, so adored decades ago in films like, for example, Spartacus, for the simple fact of having achieved find the perfect balance between the enjoyment of the majority of viewers and the taste for good cinema. We are sure that you too you got excited with the end of Avengers: Endgame, so let’s give you more options for enjoy the epic of heroes, as we already recommended in the article that we talked about series similar to My Hero Academia.

In the next list of recommended movies on Netflix We are going to try to be original, obviously the titles that we have chosen are recognized by the majority of followers of the genre, and show you some tapes that weren’t too popular, despite their interesting proposals in the realm of superheroes, both Marvel, DC, like other major publishers.

Our selection of superheroes leaves the Avengers in diapers

Whether you enjoy classic heroes like Spider-Man or Superman, as if you venture to enter amazing stories, like the ones that have wowed us in V for Vendetta or Project Power, we have the perfect superhero movie, available in Netflix, for you.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro

It seems that soon, if all the rumors we have heard are true, the Spider-man interpreted by Andrew Gardfield could join the third installment of the recent adventures of the arachnid superhero. We have chosen the second delivery of his saga, since, in addition to the inclusion of the brilliant Jamie foxx, we believe that it is the one that has best managed to include two great villains from the spider-man comics, those who call themselves Electro and Rhino.

Year: 2014 Genre: Action Approximate duration: 141 minutes

Constantine

The comic book saga Hellblazer is one of those great unknown to the general public and the territory where the good of John constantine moves at ease. On this occasion, under the always charismatic work of Keanu reeves, we will see how this fighter against the forces of evil must investigate an apparent suicide, which will lead you, even if you don’t want to admit it, to discover that his connection to the world of the dead It is more powerful than I imagined and this could have terrible consequences for our reality.

Year: 2005 Genre: Horror Approximate duration: 120 minutes

The man of steel

In the nth reinterpretation of the mythical character from the comics, Superman, we will try again to discover the superhero origins powerhouse we’ve ever known, including the destruction of his home planet, while on Earth, his alter ego Clark Kent must step forward when a threat from outer space It threatens the entire human race and its family. Zack Snyder’s work, as brutal as it is misunderstood, offers us a championship soundtrack and some of the best action scenes of this century.

Year: 2013 Genre: Adventures Approximate duration: 142 minutes

v for Vendetta

When we talk about Superheros, we will not count Batman, we always tend to imagine great powers and we tend to forget about stories that seek to alter consciences, simply with specific facts, but of great draft for the humanity. This film, which has given rise to the rise of a symbol such as the group, groups could be more precise, of hackers Anonymous, invites us to dream of a social revolution from the intervention of a mysterious character, in a Dystopian england, where our creed will be put to the test.

Year: 2006 Genre: Action Approximate duration: 132 minutes

Spider-Man: Far From Home

We return to arachnid hero, after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and we embarked on a fun trip, also with some romance on the horizon, towards our continent, where the good of Peter parker you will enjoy a pleasant study trip that, obviously, will be truncated when an unexpected threat makes him participate in a secret mission apart from their classmates.

Year: 2019 Genre: Adventures Approximate duration: 129 minutes

Power Project

If you want to enjoy the exciting classic action movie mix, with mystery included, and the adrenaline of the superhero cinema, you must take a look at this movie starring Jamie foxx Y Joseph Gordon-Levitt, where a mysterious pill, sold illegally on the streets of New Orleans, causes ordinary people to die or, hopefully, end up adopting incredible powers, which will lead a police inspector to investigate its origin.

Year: 2020 Genre: Action Approximate duration: 113 minutes

Hulk

When Marvel was not very clear about the direction it wanted to take with its superheroes, so without expecting it, Ang Lee, the wonderful director of films like Sense and Sensibility, offered us one of the more dazzling and chaotic versions of green hero that we have been able to find to date. This time, Eric Bana must face the fury that grows within him, being Jennifer conelly the actress who must calm a beast, which the military wants to achieve at all costs.

Year: 2003 Genre: Action Approximate duration: 138 minutes

Spider-man

When we found out that we could see Spider-Man on the big screen, after decades without any hint of what the adventures of this superhero should be, came Sam raimi to make us believe that the impossible could become reality. Maybe this is the most mythical movie of the character and that is why we wanted to include her in the list. Your argument? Peter parker is bitten by a genetically modified spider, his uncle Ben dies, Spider-Man is born and he must face his greatest enemy, the fearsome Green Goblin, embodied by the always great Willem dafoe.

Year: 2002 Genre: Adventures Approximate duration: 121 minutes

