8 best sports cases for your mobile that you can buy (2021)

A sports bracelet or case It may be the best purchase if you need to carry your smartphone with you while you exercise. Whether in the gym or running outside, your mobile will be safe and you will be able to train comfortably.

These sports bracelets will allow you to exercise with your smartphone without fear of bumps and falls. If you need listen to music while you run or use your mobile as a sports activity monitor, these are some of the best covers.

Top best phone cases for running

The use of these sports covers it is not incompatible with the use of the telephone, because its transparent plastic has enough sensitivity to allow it. In addition, they have extra features like reflective bands, different levels of adjustments and comfortable materials, among others that we will know now.

VGUARD Sports Bracelet

The neoprene with which the VGUARD bracelet was made ensures its flexibility and resistance, it won’t bother while you exercise. It is fully adjustable so that the experience is the best possible, it even incorporates reflective stripes to increase your safety at night.

Gritin Sports Bracelet

Gritin’s bracelet promises to be soft and comfortable thanks to its lycra and neoprene design. It is flexible and resistant so it will withstand your exercise sessions without problems. Also has reflective strips that will increase your visibility at night.

JETech Sports Bracelet

The JETech case will allow you to wear comfortably any mobile with a screen up to 6.2 inches. What’s more, its transparent TPU plastic ensures sufficient sensitivity so you can use your smartphone without problems. With a design that fits your arm, gives you total freedom of movement.

Haissky Sports Bracelet

Its transparent and ultra-thin plastic screen guarantees correct visibility and the ideal sensitivity so that you can use your smartphone without removing it from the case. The lycra with which it is manufactured will allow a good fit and sufficient comfort so that your exercise sessions are the best.

Autkors Sports Bracelet

If you want to listen to music while you run, or just take your phone with you, you can use this Autkors case. It stands out for its adjustable design, which you can securely attach to your arm to move without fear of dropping the mobile. Also has slot to store your key and to pass the headphones.

PORTHOLIC sports bag

A comfortable cover for sports is this from PORTHOLIC, with protection under velcro so that your skin does not suffer from rubbing. It is also totally breathable and sweat resistant, to keep the arm completely dry even if you go full. It also has reflective strips, so you can make others see you even in the dark. By the way, it has 5 different holes for headphones, thus adapting to your mobile whatever model it may be.

Bovon Sports Bracelet

The most curious design title is taken by this Bovon brand sports bracelet, with which you can rotate the mobile 360º to adapt it to the best viewing angle. It has a wide velcro band for a more secure hold on the smartphone, plus a pocket for keys and headphones, universal compatibility.

ABCTen Sports Bracelet

If your mobile has a size 6 to 6.5 inches, this sports case is a great option, since its use is compatible with the use of the terminal. This is possible thanks to high sensitivity plastic with which it is manufactured, which allows you to continue using the smartphone’s touch screen. To this we must add two levels of adjustment, velcro strip, reflective bands, key slot and hole to pass the headphones.

