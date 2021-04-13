8 best series that resemble Sons of Anarchy

If you enjoy the harshness of the world we live in, we want to show you how television reflects our reality.

We believe that those T.V. series that really we love them They must be shared with everyone and, in addition, everyone must give their approval to them. It is impossible that we can see all the series and recommendations that we narrate in each article, but it is inevitable to name gender referents, in this case the purest drama, with series like Sons of Anarchy, as happens, for example, with the recommendations we made about American Crime Story.

We hope that the following recommendations, which will go from political dramas until intrigues with drugs and violence in between, be a means to escape from your daily chores and hook you to realities that, fortunately, most of us are quite far away.

Series similar to Sons of Anarchy, the best alternatives

If you want to meet one of the best series of all time, without discussion we talk about Breaking Bad, or hook you up with extraordinary dialogues, at House of Cards, let us show you Our selection of television series.

Breaking bad

Few people in the world remain without knowing who the character of Walter White and why has it been one of the popular culture icons of the last decades, even though we are talking about a teacher who ends up dedicating himself to drug trafficking, rather to the manufacture of synthetic drugs, and that will not give its arm to twist, put it ahead of the devil himself, for give your family an ideal future.

Year: 2008 Seasons: 5 Chapters: 62 Average duration: 50 minutes

American Crime Story

From the creator of American horror story, we have one more piece of puzzle that is formed in the United States and that, by way of anthological series, will show us the events that happened in crimes perpetrated on American soil and that shocked, not only that country, but public opinion around the world, having as the first protagonist OJ Simpson, while in the second season it is Gianni versace who ends his days portrayed on the red platform.

Year: 2016 Seasons: 2 Chapters: 19 Average duration: 40 minutes

Bloodline

When a family seems to have managed to channel his life, the arrival of a son that has a tendency to generate more problems of which it can fix could jeopardize the heritage achieved over the years, in addition to expose secrets that should remain under the rug, hidden, but that will eventually come to light.

Year: 2015 Seasons: 3 Chapters: 33 Average duration: 50 minutes

Ozark

This television series is often compared to Breaking Bad, perhaps the family issue and of the illegal substances helps, but I think he plays in a different league, both because of his careful invoice as for the actors that make up the play, where we will discover how a family Guy, which clandestinely dedicates itself to launder money for dangerous drug dealers, will force your loved ones to run away in search of a solution for return millions of dollars to those who do not understand no for an answer.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 3 Chapters: 30 Average duration: 60 minutes

House of Cards

The race to get the most important position in American politics, the coming to the throne of the White House, it is cruel and ruthless, just like the character of Frank underwood shows us again and again, in one of the best modern interpretations of television, despite the plummeting of a myth such as Kevin Spacey. If you like intrigues, the undercover killings and the rise to power, this is your definitive series.

Year: 2013 Seasons: 3 Chapters: 73 Average duration: 50 minutes

Better call saul

One of the secondary characters most popular of Breaking bad, Saul Goodman, is in charge of naming the history of this television series, which will show us so much Her future as, above all, his past, before coming face to face with Walter White. Its beginnings as attorney defender of lost causes, his tongue sense of humor and the way you use the laws in order to adapt them to your needs They will put you against the sword and the wall on more than one occasion.

Year: 2015 Seasons: 4 Chapters: 40 Average duration: 50 minutes

Designated successor

We continue on the path of the political thrillersListen to us when we recommend you get fully into this incredible genre, with a story that will transport us to a reality where the Government of the United States of America has been decimated by a terrible terrorist attack and it will have to be a mid-level official who is in charge of govern, provisionally, the country.

Year: 2016Seasons: 3Chapters: 53Average duration: 45 minutes

Capitani

We end this list of recommendations with a production that takes place in the quiet country of Luxembourg, more specifically in a small town, where the death of a young adolescent will trigger the revelation of secrets all over the place, some already believed to be buried for eternity.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Chapters: 12Average duration: 30 minutes

