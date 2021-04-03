8 best series similar to Sky Rojo

If you enjoy the action in abundance, let us show you series that will make you cling to the sofa.

Do not think that you will only be able to witness impressive explosions and shots point-blank. You can also, in our selection, find apocalyptic worlds, as in Snowpiercer, travel to the Middle Ages, in Maldita, or get ahead of the more technological future in Altered Carbon.

Lupine

One of the most mythical thieves of popular culture has come to Netflix, although in this case being a tribute at the same time, since we are faced with a somewhat peculiar thief and that using the pseudonym of Lupine to do his misdeeds, although his end goal is not getting rich, but avenge his father’s death. This will obviously bring unforeseen consequences.

Year: 2021Seasons: 1Chapters: 5Average duration: 45 minutes

Alice in borderland

We travel, this time, until Japan, to witness a television series that breaks the most popular codes of popular culture and that presents us, in the purest Asian style, to a Group of friends that they will end up trapped in a alternate reality, where a game competition, each one more sadistic than the last, will be vital in his survival.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 8Average duration: 45 minutes

Damned

The protagonist of For thirteen reasons, Katherine Langford, returns to play a leading role in this television series, which advocates taking us to the Middle Ages, although with the fantasy of the Arthurian legends, if the word is used correctly. Nimue, the protagonist’s name, must embark on a mission for save your people and for this he will have the help of young Arturo.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 10Average duration: 60 minutes

Snowpiercer

Under the premise of being before a adaptation of a movie starring Chris Evans In 2013, Snowpiercer tells us about the consequences of climate change and how the humanity, in addition to the rest of the species, it has extinct, almost completely, and we only have those who travel aboard a gigantic train, which moves around the planet. When the people at the tail of the train choose to claim their place in the new civilization, a war by controlling the locomotive.

Year: 2020Seasons: 2Chapters: 20Average duration: 45 minutes

Rugal

The revenge It is a powerful ingredient in movies and action series. In this case, we will follow a police inspector, Kang Gi-beom, who after a run-in with a violent criminal gang it is noticeably injured and it will be the modern biotechnology the one that saves his life, in addition to conferring special abilities to be able to take justice into his hand.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 16Average duration: 60 minutes

Love, Death & Robots

We are facing a anthology of little stories, of barely a quarter of an hour of quick viewing, which show us, a little in the style Black mirror, where we can witness how the technology and the Science fictionin both live action and animation, they can lead to intricate locations and fantasies to discover.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Chapters: 19Average duration: 15 minutes

The Umbrella Academy

Although we are facing a adaptation of a comicWhen the general public has met this peculiar family, it has been as a result of their arrival on Netflix. In this series we will find the story of five brothers, born the same day without prior notice of pregnancy, and who have a series of Superpowers that will be useful for fight evil, even though will condemn our reality to be changed, with apocalypse in between.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 2 Chapters: 20 Average duration: 50 minutes

Altered Carbon

We end our list with a novel adaptation homonymous, written by Richard K. Morgan, and that presents us with a future where human identity, what we could call consciousness, can be stored to be transferred to another body after death. At this point you are Takeshi kovacs, died 250 years ago, and transferred to a new host for investigate a murder case of a billionaire.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 2 Chapters: 18 Average duration: 50 minutes

