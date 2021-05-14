8 best series and cooking shows on the platform

You won’t be able to smell them, but these series are ideal for foodies.

Eat we all like it. To cook the same not so much. However, we have no doubt that gastronomic TV shows and series they are breaking the audiovisual world in recent years. Either because the great cooks Are the rock stars of our era or because we like to give it to ourselves as experts, we have great recommendations what to do in terms of series, available on Netflix, that invite us to enter the kitchen and enjoy of spectacular dishes, almost as interesting as the miniseries that we have recommended in this other article.

So take your apron, take out the ingredients necessary and start preparing all the dishes that you like the most, because we assure you that after seeing any of these series and programs, you’re going to want to get down to business with preparations as original as surprising.

Take the remote control, take out the napkin and spend a few minutes enjoying the best gastronomy

Whether you want series so impressive how is Chef’s Table or if, on the contrary, you feel like it have fun hand in hand with the protagonists of Niquelao, Netflix offers you the perfect kitchen series for you.

Chef’s TableStreet Food Latin AmericaLuxury Leftovers! The Chef ShowThe Taco ChroniclesNiquelaoUgly DeliciousBreakfast, Lunch & Dinner

Chef’s Table

The beginning of this series of recommendations should pay tribute to one of the top culinary series of any current streaming platform, in this case belonging to Netflix. The complexity of the proposal is such that many of you will choose to focus on the gastronomy, others will love to get closer to world figures of the best cuisine, while some of you will have the chance to marvel at the presence of other cultures, presented to the general public through its regional dishes.

Year: 2015 Seasons: 6 Episodes available: 30 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

Street Food Latin America

It is impossible to put aside one of the richest continents in terms of gastronomy, in addition to being the main exponent of the street foodThe one that does not need luxurious restaurants, cutlery or exorbitant prices to leave you with your mouth open, even if you decide to take the first bite of that mouthful of gods that you have in your hands. The series invites us to travel to South America and enjoy a cuisine full of flavors and nuances.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 6Approximate duration: 30 minutes

Leftovers of luxury!

Who said that leftovers Should they be thrown away or reheated the next day? Nothing of that. Thanks to TV shows like the one we have in hand, we will be able to appreciate the importance of not throwing any type of food, not only to raise awareness of its use, but out of respect for those who have less. In this case, young chefs shall invent new dishes from leftovers of food.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 35 minutes

The Chef Show

To combine film directors and the gastronomy more amazing could not be anything other than synonymous with success in Netflix. When Jon Favreau and Roy Choi join forces, your gastronomic journey will have as many stops as friends from the culinary sector want to get on the bandwagon. Because that’s what they are going to do. Travel different together locations, together with others prestigious chefs and elaborate all kinds of dishes, of all kinds of gastronomy, to the amazement of the audience.

Year: 2019Seasons: 4Episodes available: 25Approximate duration: 30 minutes

The taco chronicles

We’ve been through all kinds of genders, since contests with leftover food, passing through celebrities at the wheel of production and brainy documentaries of different types of gastronomy around the world. All this without moving from the sofa. On this occasion, we wanted to go even more in detail, showing you a type of renowned dish international, as are known Mexican tacos, but that admits as many variants as there are restaurants in the North American country and cooks want to surprise us.

Year: 2019Seasons: 2Episodes available: 13Approximate duration: 30 minutes

Nickel

We still hadn’t talked about cake shop, the pastry shop of a lifetime we go, and it is a small error that we will solve immediately. Under the baton of The Alcorcón Earthquake Y Christian Escribà, this cooking program of national origin invites us to take a look at the creations of pastry chefs without much experience, having to copy these the spectacular desserts that are proposed to them. I already warn you that any resemblance to reality is purely coincidental.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Episodes available: 6Approximate duration: 30 minutes

Ugly Delicious

David chang, posh chef, is the protagonist of this gastronomic program from Netflix and invites us to travel with him, in a cultural and culinary trip, a whole world of dishes and preparations to discover. From the spicy food of the India, going through a laboratory culinary, until visiting a livestock farm, David will show us that food is the end point of a world that encompasses food, society, culture and travel.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 2 Episodes available: 12 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

Wait, have I already told you about the famous David Chang? Well, we will have to dismiss our list of recommendations with another of his appearances in Netflix. If what you are looking for are gastronomic experiences out of the ordinary, to know how the Famous Americans, like Seth Rogen or Chrissy teigen, out of his comfort zone and, of course, knowing what kind of preparations good old David has prepared for us, this series will cover all your gastronomic expectations.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Episodes available: 4Approximate duration: 40 minutes

