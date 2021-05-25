8 best ring mounts for your mobile you can buy (2021)

The popular and accessory stickers can be the best companion for your smartphone.

Many of us spend all day with our cell phones in hand. Smartphones go from one place to another and although most use cases to protect them, something more security never hurts. To get a better grip, many users use a ring holder which is placed on the back of the smartphone.

These accessories will more comfortable some of the many tasks that we do every day with our smartphone and will help prevent falls. We bring you the best options you can buy.

Top of best ring mounts for your mobile

As always, we bring you a varied selection of ring holders so that you can find the model that best suits your needs. Sizes, designs, prices … Meet its main characteristics before launching the purchase.

PopSockets PopGripSyncwire RingEono Essentials RingLamicall RingMciskin RingOwl Fun Ring HolderMixtecc RingTusenpy Ring

PopSockets PopGrip

The little PopSockets ring comes in a multitude of different designs. What’s more, you can take it off and put it back on when you need it, there will be no problem if your smartphone has wireless charging. Its grip will allow you to rest it on the table to watch a series, also take selfies with a better grip.

Know more: PopSockets PopGrip

Syncwire Ring

It arrives with a body made of zinc alloy and stainless steel, promises great durability and resistance. What’s more, it is able to rotate 360º and fold at an angle of 180º. It has been tested in a multitude of situations, it will remain subject at all times and therefore, your mobile will always be safe.

Know more: Syncwire Ring

Eono Essentials Ring

Eono’s little ring also incorporates a body capable of rotating 360º and folding 180º. In addition, it is easily adjustable and thanks to the powerful 3M adhesive that it incorporates, you will not have to worry about. There will be no risk of accidental fall.

Know more: Eono Essentials Ring

Lamicall Ring

Place your mobile in a vertical or horizontal position, it is perfect to leave it resting on the table and read or watch a series. Together with a rotating body, it incorporates the 3M adhesive that ensures a powerful grip with which you can rest easy.

Know more: Lamicall Ring

Mciskin ring

A great option on the market is this colorful mciskin ring that will not go unnoticed when you stick it to your smartphone. It can work as secure grip in the hands, table stand and also is magnetized to the magnetic support for the mobile that you can have placed in your car. All this with the best security, since it has 3M adhesive.

Know more: Mciskin ring

Owl Fun Ring Holder

If you are looking for a discreet design for the ring holder, you should consider this one made by Owl Fun, with rounded rectangular shape in black. It has a design of 360º rotation and two adjustable arms that allow it to be placed on the table both horizontally and vertically.

Know more: Owl Fun Ring Holder

Mixtecc Ring

Cat lovers have the perfect models in these Mixtecc ring holders. With a most adorable image of a cat on the adhesive side, this holder supports 360 degree rotation and 180 degree flip.

Know more: Mixtecc Ring

Tusenpy Ring

One of the most complete ring holders in this guide is this one made by Tusenpy. If you remove the ring, you will be able to grip it more safely when you carry it in your hands, and also support it on the table horizontally. In addition, it serves as car holder and comes with dust caps for Apple and USB-C charging port, and a skewer to remove the SIM card slot.

Know more: Tusenpy Ring

