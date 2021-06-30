8 best portable sound systems for listening to music (2021)

These sound systems allow you to take your music elsewhere whenever you want with an ideal quality.

A portable sound system can be your best ally to spice up a party or gathering of friends. And it is that, having background music in this type of meeting always makes everything more enjoyable, but it is also true that, if it sounds distorted, or even is not heard, things change, and for the worse.

And since there are times when a Bluetooth speaker is not enough, we have selected a series of portable sound systems with which you will be able to enjoy a great experience of sound that you can take anywhere. In addition, you can connect your smartphone to all of them thanks to its Bluetooth connection.

Top best portable sound systems

In addition to ensuring the best audio quality, these portable sound systems have power, extras like the accompaniment of a microphone so you can make karaokes and multi-colored lights and, most importantly, a competitive price. We tell you the main characteristics of the models chosen in this guide.

DYNASONIC DY-65201

Finally, we have another backlit sound system in different colors that will give it a lot of life. It has Bluetooth connection and a power of 12W, with microphone input and with a microphone included to give life to your party.

Ibiza Sound PORT10VHF-BT

A complete sound system, with a 500W power that will provide a very powerful sound, USB and Bluetooth connectivity to connect the mobile, and also has an autonomy of 4 to 6 hours. Includes a VHF microphone with which you can put your voice in this sound system.

Energy Sistem Tower 5

Ideal for karaoke lovers. Ride a subwoofer and two speakers with 65W power Overall they will be able to make you sing loud and clear. It has an SD card reader and a USB port to connect a pendrive with music. On the other hand, it requires being connected to the electrical current to be able to use it, and it has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Sony GTK-XB72

The most elegant sound system you can buy. It has ExtraBass technology to improve the sound of the bass, Bluetooth, NFC connection to easily link your mobile, and also allows you to put it both horizontally and vertically. One of our favorite options.

Panasonic SC-TMAX5

A good option on the market is this Panasonic SC-TMAX5, with high resolution sound so you can hear the music clearly. You can place it both horizontally and vertically. If you opt for this last option, you can take advantage of it to charge your mobile, as it has a charging base on top. To facilitate its transport, it has integrated handles.

MAXELLPOWER speaker

Bluetooth, USB, AUX input, SD card… This portable sound system offers multiple options for playing music. You will do it with good quality, using your 60W of power and its 3,500 mAh battery It allows you to play music for more than 5 hours on a single charge. Plus, it comes with a microphone with 5 meter cable so you can have a good karaoke with friends.

Moukey MTs10-2

If you give priority to the easy transport of the speaker, you should take this Moukey model into account, with a removable handle with which you can easily move it. Power is not lacking, as it has 160W. In addition, it is equipped with two microphones very useful for karaoke. Seeing the lyrics of the songs is not a problem, because the speaker comes with tablet holder. There is no lack of backlighting to throw the party in a big way and the rechargeable battery.

Ibiza PORT15VHF-MKII

The most advanced portable sound system of this selection is this Ibiza PORT15VHF-MKII, with a incredible 700W power so that the music is heard to the fullest wherever you go. You can play music by connecting your mobile via Bluetooth, and also via SD card, USB memory and AUX cable. As a final point, it comes with two microphones and a 4,500 mAh battery that can hold up to 7 hours of playback -depending on the power level you use-.

