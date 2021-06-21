8 best Netflix corporate and business documentaries

Discover the best kept secrets of companies, businesses and economics.

Believe us when we affirm that they are not only the rich and powerful, thanks to green money, those who control most aspects of our lives, even if you do not want to believe it, but we are at his mercy almost without knowing it. On this occasion, if you enjoy documentaries about the world of business, companies and the economy in general, we have available in Netflix some great titles to mention, which will help you learn a little more about the cruel world we live in. By the way, we also have a selection of nature documentaries on Netflix, so you can enjoy our planet like you’ve never done before.

Obviously, the exaggeration regarding the cruelty of our world, which many times turns out to be real, can remain blurred for some prestigious figures, which makes us glimpse a better future for our species, in addition to power learn great lessons, in the business series that we show you below.

Money, power and world conspiracies on our list of recommendations

Whether you enjoy bios of influential people in the business world, as would be the case of the documentary Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates, or do you want know the fundamentals when it comes to understanding money, with Money in a nutshell, we have the economic documentary what you were looking for and now available in Netflix.

Dirty money

As its name suggests, this documentary aims to show us how the money, when handled in large quantities, with a massive power potential, you can reach corrupt the humblest of mortals. Throughout their two seasons we can attend ruthless practices of bank employees Americans, indebted countries up to the eyebrows with a Prime Minister spending at full speed, how do you get launder money or the implementation of dangerous factories in rural settings.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 2 Chapters: 11 Average duration: 60 minutes

Money in a nutshell

We fervently believe that they exist basic questions for the life of every citizen that should be studied from an early age and one of them, of course, is the money concept. If you want lay the foundations of knowledge that might help you understand the global, national and your own economy, I think this Netflix TV series, recently released at the time of writing, is what you were looking for.

Year: 2021 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 5 Average duration: 20 minutes

Rot

The money is not the only fundamental element when it comes to understanding the economy, although it is the common denominator of its development. In this Netflix TV series, with original Rotten title, we will know how the food supply chain it’s found rotten, which is the literal translation of its title, due to the appearance of mafias at intermediate points, between farmer and consumer, the use of public water supplies for it to be bottled or, for example, the boom in foods incorporating cannabis in your ingredient list.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 2 Chapters: 12 Average duration: 60 minutes

Cowspiracy

When you mix the conspiracies with economy and the care of the planet, normally, and this is one of those cases, you get a controversial product and that he intends to put his finger in the hole, which, in our opinion, he achieves from minute one. If you want to know what is the truth that is hidden behind this documentary, which is available at Netflix, you should give it a try and find out what industry, although you will already imagine where the shots go, is putting a whole planet in check.

Year: 2014 Genre: documentary Average duration: 90 minutes

Save capitalism

The concept of capitalism, especially its suitability or if it is the economic system that best adapts to our times, is something they have talked about experts, both in the field of literature, film or television series. The Documentary film that concerns us, available at Netflix, brings us closer to the figure of Robert Reich, former United States Secretary of Labor, who will go interviewing different types of Americans, in post to know the tremendous economic changes that the country is suffering.

Year: 2017 Genre: documentary Average duration: 73 minutes

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates

We have already included this documentary in one of our lists, but we do not miss the opportunity to to remember it again. Little presentation needs one of the modern computer geniuses, Bill Gates, but I am convinced, no matter how much a fan of his work, that many of the phrases, happenings and happenings that are explained in this miniseries you did not have them present. This work of Netflix shows us how amazing it is that a person, always well surrounded, have been able get over the years, no longer only in the field of technology, but with their companies and foundations.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Episodes available: 3Approximate duration: 50 minutes

Trump: An American Dream

The controversial figure of Donald trump, former president of the United States and one of the fundamental characters when it comes to understanding the power of money in that country, is analyzed in this interesting documentary film, if you don’t hate her figure, where friends, supporters and detractors explain how Trump exemplifies perfectly that phrase of the American dream, when he had the opportunity to become president against all odds.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 4 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

The narcotics business

When we talk about Business, most of us have in mind those who use the legal channels, although it is evident that there are many types of businesses, standing out for its volume that of the drugs. Is Netflix documentary series shows us, in each episode, how the most recognized drugs worldwide have a devastating power in various areas of our life and what is its impact, hand in hand with a former CIA analyst.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 6Approximate duration: 45 minutes

