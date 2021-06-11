8 best mid-range phones you can buy (2021)

Powerful processors, great designs, and multiple cameras make these some of the best premium mid-range.

You don’t have to buy a high-end to have a powerful and complete smartphone. The call upper-mid-range or premium mid-range has become one of the best purchase options, with very interesting devices.

In this selection you will find some of the best upper-middle range of the moment, terminals of firms such as Xiaomi, realme, Samsung and OnePlus, which offer very good specs at attractive prices.

Top of the best mid-high-end mobiles that you can buy

The great designs of these mobiles surround high quality screens, powerful processor and multiple cameras of remarkable diversity. This is how the best mid-high-end mobiles of the moment are, we tell you its main characteristics before you decide to buy one of them.

OnePlus Nord

The Chinese firm returns to its origins with the OnePlus Nord, a device that presents us a 6.44-inch 90 Hz refresh AMOLED panel. Made of glass, you can find it in an attractive blue color that stars in a comfortable design in the hands.

OnePlus has bet on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, a powerful processor that has little to envy the best chips. It comes with versions of 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM, and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage. You can expect the best performance from these components, which offer a remarkable experience alongside the OnePlus customization layer. By the way, this OnePlus Nord has already been updated to Android 11.

The Chinese terminal also has a quad camera very similar to that of the OnePlus 8 with 48 MP main sensor, 8 MP ultra wide angle, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor. In addition, it equips a battery of 4,115 mAh with 30W fast charge to charge in no time.

Know more: OnePlus Nord

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G

This mobile has “Lite” as a surname, but the version is not as shortened as that term shows. Its about Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G, with a 6.67-inch IPS screen and Full HD + resolution in which you can see all the content with quality. That large size of the panel already shows that the Mi 10T Lite is not a small mobile, in fact, its weight is 215 grams.

Under its chassis is the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750, with an integrated 5G modem to connect to the new telephony networks. Also has 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of storage, expandable up to 256 GB by microSD. In general, the performance of the Xiaomi terminal is remarkable, and its update to Android 11 is available.

With the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G you can also take great captures, because its main camera is 64 MP and is supported by a 13 MP wide angle, a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth sensor. Its battery is also remarkable, with a capacity of 4,820 mAh and 33W fast charge.

Know more: Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G

OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G

Among the best mid-high-end mobiles is also the OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G, with a beautiful design and outstanding build quality. On its front it equips a screen 6.5 inch OLED with refresh rate of 90 Hz and resolution Full HD +. As you can imagine, this display looks spectacularly good.

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G is responsible for giving life to this terminal, along with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. Of course, it is among the OPPO phones that are going to receive the update to Android 11.

The photographic experience of this OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G is also good, with a 48 MP main camera, an ultra wide angle of 12 MP and a telephoto of 13 MP that allows the user to bet on versatility when taking pictures. The jewel in the crown is in your battery, not your 4,000 mAh capacitybut for its incredible 65W fast charge It only takes about half an hour to fully charge.

Know more: OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G It is a mid-range phone that stands out for offering an experience close to the high-end. Part of responsibility for this is for your screen, Super AMOLED 6.5-inch resolution Full HD + and 120 Hz, in short, one of the best screens in the category.

The terminal shares a chip with those mentioned so far, as it is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G the one in charge of ensuring good performance. They help you 4, 6 or 8 GB of RAM, and 128 or 256 GB of storage expandable by microSD. From the beginning, the operating system of the Samsung terminal is One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.

The photographic section also stands out in the Galaxy A52 5G, with a 64 MP main lens, 12 MP ultra wide angle, 5 MP macro and 5 MP depth sensor. The experience is also good with autonomy, with a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charge that will perfectly withstand the day of use.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Motorola Moto G 5G Plus

In our selection you will also find the Motorola Moto G 5G Plus, with a large screen of 6.67 inch. We are talking about an IPS panel with resolution Full HD + that looks good, whether to check social networks or to watch videos on YouTube. If we turn it around, we find a characteristic Motorola design, with the signature logo in the central part.

Again, it’s the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G the one that runs under the chassis of the smartphone. In this case, it is available in a single configuration of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, yes, expandable by microSD card. Android 10 is the version with which the phone arrives, but it is available now the update to Android 11.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Moto G 5G Plus mounts a triple rear camera with 48 MP main, 8 MP ultra wide and 2 MP macro. The best thing about this smartphone is the battery, because its 5,000 mAh capacity It will take you through the day of use on a single charge with ease. In addition, it is compatible with 20W fast charge.

Know more: Motorola Moto G 5G Plus

LITTLE F3

One of the best alternatives on this list is the LITTLE F3, which raises the bet without causing an increase in its price, which is why it aspires to be one of the best sellers of the year. First, mount a screen 6.67-inch AMOLED with resolution Full HD + Y 120 Hz refresh rateIn other words, it has everything to offer an advanced viewing experience.

It also raises the bar in terms of processor, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 that he will be able to carry out all the tasks you ask him without messing up. There are several configuration options: 6, 8 or 12 GB of RAM, and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. The POCO F3 arrives with MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Versatile is the camera system of this smartphone, with a 48 MP main sensor, 13 MP ultra wide angle and 5 MP telemacro. If we go to the autonomy section, we find a 4,520 mAh battery with 33W fast charge, a more than interesting power.

Know more: LITTLE F3

OnePlus 8T

If we focus more on the high-end look, we can select the OnePlus 8T, a 2020 smartphone that is still one of the top. In part, it is thanks to its 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED Full HD screen with 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD + resolution. As OnePlus mobiles are accustomed to, this 8T has a magnificent screen.

The person responsible for the power of this device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, that can with any task that is put before him. They help you 8 or 12 GB of RAM, and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 It is the operating system that runs on this OnePlus 8T.

48 MP is the main camera of the terminal, with a 16 megapixel wide angle, a 5 megapixel macro lens and a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor. Its battery is 4,500 mAh, and can be charged in the blink of an eye thanks to the 65W fast charge. In short, a very complete smartphone this OnePlus 8T.

Know more: OnePlus 8T

OPPO Find X3 Lite

The last upper-middle-range mobile that we want to propose to you is the OPPO Find X3 Lite, with a screen 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, a size more than wide to see everything you want. Quality will not be a problem, as it has resolution Full HD + and 90 Hz refresh rate.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G is the processor of this smartphone, very well accompanied by 8 GB RAM to deliver excellent performance on a day-to-day basis. It is a phone launched this same 2021, so it integrates ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 as an operating system. There are four cameras on the back, the main sensor being 64 MP.

Also, equip a 4,300 mAh battery that barely needs half an hour to fully charge thanks to the 65W fast charge. On-screen fingerprint reader, facial recognition and USB-C are other features of this great OPPO Find X3 Lite.

Know more: OPPO Find X3 Lite

