8 best micro USB cables to charge your devices (2021)

Ideal cables to charge your devices with a micro USB port.

The micro USB connection is used in a large number of devices, and, as with any other type of connection, it is important to have strong and quality cables that are capable of fulfilling their functions without causing failures shortly after being released.

Therefore, we are going to recommend 8 micro USB cables so that you can charge your devices correctly, without incident, and ensuring a charging speed that allows you to use fast charging protocols with which some devices have, such as mobile phones.

Top best microUSB cables you can buy

Although it is no longer as popular as in years past, the micro USB connection is still present in new smartphones coming to the market, like the vivo Y20s. In addition, you can also have at home older devices with this type of port charging, such as wireless headphones. Whatever the case, these are the best micro USB cables that you can use to charge your devices.

Pack of 2 cables SyncwirePack of 2 cables RampowAmazon Basics micro USB cablePack of 3 cables GritinPack of 2 cables micro USB JSAUXPack of 2 cables HAKUSHAPack of 4 cables GIANACPack of 3 cables Aioneus

Syncwire 2 Cable Pack

Triple-stranded cables with end protections that have charging speeds of up to 2.4A and transmission speeds of up to 480MB / s.

Both cables are 1 meter long and feature reinforced stress points that are capable of endure more than 7,000 bends. In addition, they are widely compatible, you can use them with devices from Sony, Huawei, Kindle, Xiaomi …

Know more: Syncwire Micro USB Cable

Pack of 2 Rampow cables

These two 1 meter cables signed by Rampow are also twisted and have a resistance of more than 7,000 bends. What does this mean? That you can use them quietly without fear that they will break after a few days. What’s more, its ends are reinforced with extra protection.

This Rampow pack is made up of two micro USB cables of 1 meter extension each with charging speeds of up to 2.4A and compatibility with QC 3.0 fast charging.

Know more: Pack of 2 Rampow cables

Amazon Basics Micro USB Cable

Amazon also makes its own micro USB cable, a model that reaches the 1.8 meters in length, so you can use the device you are charging without having to be glued to the charger.

The Amazon Micro USB Cable is available in three different colors: dark gray, light gray, and red. In addition, it supports data transmission speeds of up to 480 Mbps and is made of double braided nylon fiber that supports up to 10,000 bends. By the way, it includes a strap to adjust its length and thus avoid annoying tangles.

Know more: Amazon Basics Micro USB Cable

Gritin 3 Cable Pack

If you want to go well stocked with cables, Gritin offers a pack of 3 twisted cables, of different sizes: 1, 1.5 and 2 meters, and that they withstand more than 15,000 bends, so they ensure a lot of resistance throughout their useful life. Also, it will be impossible for them to get tangled.

This this pack of 3 micro USB cables from Gritin is also interesting that they guarantee a maximum charging speed up to 2.4A, transferring data of up to 480 Mbits. They are compatible with devices from multiple brands, such as Samsung, Huawei, Sony.

Know more: Pack of 3 Gritin cables

JSAUX 2-pack micro USB cables

Another good option for charging your devices is this JSAUX micro USB cable, which supports a 2.4A charging speed and 480Mbps data transfer. If you use it, you can move away from the charger while charging your devices, since the two cables that make up the pack have a 2 meter length.

This model also attracts attention for its ultra resistance, as it is made with top quality nylon that ensures great durability. As data, supports up to 20,000 bends. To this we add that the connector is manufactured with exclusive laser welding technology, which guarantees that the part does not break.

Know more: JSAUX micro USB cable

Pack of 2 HAKUSHA cables

If you are looking for micro USB cables to charge your devices at a great distance from the charger, you can resort to these manufactured by HAKUSHA, as its length is extended to 3 meters. Like the other models, these cables are comprised of Type-C nylon braided cable to ensure the best strength, with the ability to withstand more than 10,000 flex tests.

The transmission speed supported by this cable is up to 480Mbps, while the load is 2.4A, allowing the simultaneous charging and transfer.

Know more: Pack of 2 HAKUSHA cables

Pack of 4 GIANAC cables

In the market you can also find this pack of 4 micro USB cables from GIANAC, with different lengths: 0.5, 1, 2 and 3 meters. You can use them with devices from a large number of brands, such as Motorola, Huawei, Nokia or LG. The maximum upload speed is 2.4A and the data transmission is up to 480Mbps.

You can use these micro USB cables intensively, as they support up to 9,000 bending tests. Its casing is made of high-quality aluminum alloy, which ensures that the metal part does not break.

Know more: Pack of 4 GIANAC cables

Pack of 3 Aioneus cables

This pack of 3 Aioneus micro USB cables is characterized by its color, as each one has a different shade: orange, blue and green. All three coincide in length, 2 meters, and in resistance, as they are made of a robust nylon fiber that makes them also durable.

If what interests you is to know the data transmission speed that they support, we specify that it is up to 480 Mbps. In case what you care about is the charging power, it is 2.4A.

Know more: Pack of 3 Aioneus cables

