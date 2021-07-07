8 Best Food Processors 2021 – Food Processor for Home Cooks

Khadija horton

If your relationship with kitchen appliances is generally …. “I don’t own any because takeout exists,” I feel you. That said, there is one thing that even the most apathetic of amateur cooks should stock up in their kitchen — and that’s a good food processor (psst, also this frying pan).

For all of us with less-than-blessed culinary skills, a food processor will make you fully believe that you’re the next coming of Julia Child. That’s all thanks to its slicing, dicing, and pureeing powers that turn stuff like avocados, onion, and cilantro into actual guac. It can also whip up a mean chicken salad (mayo, chicken, grapes, onion, DELICIOUS), chop up the veggies for your next stirfry, or make homemade salad dressing like the cottagecore enthusiast you are.

Whether you’re looking for one that’s beginner-friendly or just want to dive in and take the plunge with an eight-piece set, I’ve vetted the best of the best for ya. Go ahead, scroll down this list of the best food processors your money can buy.

1

The Best Overall option

14 Cup Food Processor Cuisinart amazon.com

$ 229.99

Don’t cringe, but the best things in life are sometimes the most simple. This beast has two buttons, is easy to clean, and can blend just about anything. Plus, it’s the most popular option on Amazon — that’s gotta count for something.

two

The Best Mini Option

3.5 Cup Food Chopper

Looking to blend something tiny like nuts or herbs? This tiny chopper is * perfect * for smaller ingredients and comes in sooo many cute colors — but the ice blue obvs has my heart.

3

Best detachable option

12 Cup Food Processor Hamilton Beach amazon.com

The stack-and-snap design of this guy makes it significantly easier to take apart and store in smol kitchens. Not everyone has gigantic Pinterest-approved cabinets.

4

best beginner-friendly option

Mini-Prep Plus Food Processor Cuisinart amazon.com

$ 39.95

This processor is made for those just getting started in the kitchen with its clearly labeled buttons and solidly-sized bowl (it holds three cups!). Also, it’s pink. 🙂

5

Best Wireless Option

Wireless Portable Electric Food Processor

If your kitchen outlet is already occupied by your toaster * and * your coffee maker (I understand your priorities), you can literally make pesto on your couch with this guy while watching The Lizzie McGuire Movie. Buon appetito!

6

Best Manual Option

Mortar and Pestle Krok Craft krokcraft.com

$ 95.00

It may be manual, but it’s worked for actual centuries. This combo is great for crushing, and grinding all of your herbs and spices together while keeping your electric bill down.

7

Best Budget Option

Food Chopper Express Chop

Your knife skills aren’t the best, so what? This chopper is great for mincing ingredients like garlic, herbs, nuts, and spices evenly without worrying about accidentally chopping off a finger.

8

best all-in-one option

Mega Kitchen System and Blender Ninja amazon.com $ 199.99

$ 159.99 (20% off)

I mean, it’s literally an entire kitchen in one box! You got a blender, food processor, * dough * blade, chopping blade, and so, so much more. Please start your own TikTok food account after buying this.

