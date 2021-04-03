8 best fashion apps to download for free on Google Play

Fashion, beyond being a vain expression, is part of the individual and collective identity of the human being; varies depending on the culture and social context to which we belong. However, due to globalization it is possible to follow trends as shown by fashion apps.

And it is that many top models, celebrities and prestigious designers have found that one of the best ways to reach numerous users is through the use of fashion and style apps, with shops, open forums and others, advising how to combine looks and new trends.

Therefore, the fashion world is full of information and trends that in one way or another reach users. Thanks to the fashion apps offered by Google Play, it is possible purchase, combine, sell, wear looks of different styles and know fashion Word events.

Apps to buy and sell clothes: buy or sell in seconds

Your style of dressing does not matter: sporty, casual, elegant or avant-garde; are fabulous apps they are valuable tools to learn how to combine parts, know what is in trend, know stores, places, prices, people with the same tastes and in this way learn to look according to the occasion.

What to wear

It is an application where you can have available a virtual closetYou just have to take a photo of each item of clothing that you have available in your closet and that’s it. In addition, you can organize them by color, prints, trademarks and season. This will logically facilitate everything when dressing, especially when you do not know what to wear or what to buy.

In the same way you can perform top combinations for daily use of ordinary people and plan changing rooms inspired by the latest trend in fashion and style. It is free and available for Android devices.

Chicisimo

With Chicisimo you can learn to create countless amazing combinations for any moment, saving many looks from other girls to help you organize your wardrobe and in turn share your style to inspire other fans.

You’ll find daily wear fashion, style Zara or Topshop and fabulous ideas from different brands to combine pants, dresses, coats, shoes and other clothing items.

Chicisimo will be your guide when buying clothes, search online stores for ladies, either expensive or inexpensive. Best of all, you can create your albums for organize all your looks.

Bantoa: outfit, looks & fashion

With Bantoa you can choose footwear and clothing in trend in various recognized online stores, searching by size, class of event, season and style. Also, some fashionistas will give you plenty of options to get your ideal look for every situation.

As if that were not enough, the collections of footwear, clothing and accessories they are chosen by the community. So don’t waste time and register for free, create a profile and find daily new outfits. The app will warn you about items that are on sale and when visiting the stores, you will get coupons with special discounts.

Lookbook

In Lookbook you will find collections where bloggers model looks on trend for a month or for a season, providing fans with fabulous ideas about the latest fashion.

Thanks to this app you can get new brands, see upcoming trends and share outfits with other members. With Lookbook you will discover your own style, suits according to the occasion, articles and shop accessories innovative.

21 Buttons

The design of this app is similar to the one that includes Instagram; here each user is able to hang photos and post links of the clothes you are wearing. In addition, you can mention, for example, prices, colors and the store where you bought the items so that others can visit the mentioned stores.

Via 21 Buttons you can choose between varieties of styles, those that suit your taste and buy them directly in the stores indicated there, all this without having to search in so many online stores.

Vinted

¿do you want to be on fashion and at the same time earn money? You want buy and sell clothes in good condition, second hand? If you answered yes to both questions, this app is for you. Take pictures, create videos, publish them giving details of the item, set the price and the app will sell for you.

You don’t pay commission and you can make a multi-item pack. In addition, it is possible to transfer profits to a bank account or use PayPal without incurring additional charges. Create your profile with your sizes, brands and people you follow. In the catalog you will find offers of various styles and many friends in the app.

Zara

Excellent application that represents the Spanish company Zara, internationally recognized for make and sell clothes of excellent quality at competitive prices for men, women and children.

Offers updated collections, bar reader, images of the garment detailing sizes, composition, reference number and precautions when washing and ironing. It also includes videos and photos of the brand’s latest campaigns. In addition, you can make purchases and receive them at home or at a nearby store.

Smart Closet

Considered a leader in fashion apps and style in garments, footwear, wallets, bags and other accessories. With it you can buy in stores worldwide, offers you information on fashion stores and recommends the closest ones.

You will receive information about new premises, discounts and gifts specials awarded by more than 750 brands and designer stores. You will be able to edit the garments to classify them by brand, category, prices and other details; choose clothes from many brands to adapt your closet to your style with clothes that are in trend.

As you will see, the fashion world is so fascinating and versatile that through these and many others fashion apps you can select, buy, sell or design your own style creating a unique look and learning to create a look for every occasion.

