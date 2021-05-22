8 Best Date Night Boxes 2021

If you’re not already familiar with the concept of subscription boxes, it works like this: You sign up for one that caters to your interests — maybe it’s fitness, or lifestyle, or makeup, or sex, and then you get a monthly box with some fun goodies to try in it.

Subscription boxes aren’t just a way to try new products though, some also offer up activities and games that are actually high-key fun to do with with friends, family, and / or romantic partners. Date-night subscription boxes do just that.

Regardless of whether you want to buy into one for random Tinder dates or for your partner of five years, these definitely give you something to do on those Friday and Saturday nights when you just want to stay in.

So whether you’re looking to spice things up in the bedroom or simply want to learn how to make some bomb cocktails for your next date, you’ve come to the right place.

1. Crated With Love

If surviving a pandemic with your partner for over a year didn’t help you grow together, this box will. The way that Created With Love works is you first choose whether you’d like a one-time only box or a monthly subscription. (A month-to-month subscription will cost you $ 40, while a prepaid six month subscription goes for $ 35 a box). Once you’ve made that choice, you pick a theme, and that theme includes fun games for you and your partner to play together.

The catch? These games are also based on relationship-building strategies to help you come together stronger than ever. So if you feel like your relationship is fizzling a bit or you don’t want to splurge too much on date night, this is the box for you.

2. Happily

Happily is pretty similar to Crated With Love (and they are sold at the same exact same price at a month-to-month subscription for $ 40), but Happily also offers some different features too. Before signing up for the box, they will ask you a series of questions to learn about your interests, personality styles, and more, in order to create the perfect box for you and your partner. They’re also touted as “the OG date box perfect for keeping it casual or making things serious,” so this is perfect for all of you in confusing situationships.

3. Date Box Club

Date Box Club ($ 40 per month) comes curated with a series of activities that you and your partner can do throughout the year – whether that’s writing 50 reasons why you love each other, playing truth or dare jenga, or visiting a different park and landmark in each of the 50 states. However, the box is not as wholesome as you may think — as it also comes with plenty of toys to use in the bedroom like arousal oils and feather ticklers.

4. Unbox Love

After the honeymoon phase, the excitement of your new relationship may start to dissipate when it feels like you’ve gone to every restaurant and watched every movie out there. But the good news is, it doesn’t have to. Buying into Unbox Love, which goes for $ 45 a month, you can expect a date night that actually delivers the fun again. You’ll work together to solve mysteries and puzzles (think: Escape Room-esque), all while snacking on your favorite foods.

5. Hinge Virtual Date Night Kit

The Hinge Virtual Date Night Kit ($ 30 per month) is made specifically for couples who are spending their date nights on the phone. Whether you’re in a long-distance relationship or just happened to meet your partner in a global pandemic, this one’s for you. It works like this: When you purchase one kit, you get another one for free to send to your date so you can both indulge, even if miles apart. And for this box specifically, you’ll be making cocktails.

6. Camp Date Night Box

If you’d rather support a local vendor, Etsy is a great place to find date night box subscriptions. This one specifically recreates the romantic part of camping, as it comes fully equipped with a s’more maker, sticks, all the food ingredients to make the perfect gooey dessert, a heat can with a two-hour burn time, and matches. But that’s not all, it also comes with everything to set the mood such as string lights, fuzzy socks for two, a candle, outdoor playing cards, and questions to ask each other. Literally all of this for just $ 55. This date night box might be too sweet to bear.

7. Hunt A Killer

Hunt A Killer, which goes for $ 30 a month, is a game where you and your partner are detectives trying to solve a cold case. However, the case won’t be solved in just one box, the game is divided in chapters so you get more and more clues as the months go by. At the end of the season (six boxes in), you are revealed whether you found the killer or you have failed in catching them.

PS: You also don’t have to wait a whole month to get another box, as you can expedite your next chapter as soon as you solve the previous one.

8. Bonding Bees

For only $ 39, Bonding Bees sends you a monthly “gift” that can be used on an activity and food and drinks. For example, one month you may get baking ingredients to make a cake for Halloween, but they might also throw in in some pumpkin carving tools, couple costumes ideas, and candy. The next month, you may receive a Hawaiian getaway themed box complete with a tye dye kit, a head massager, candles, candy, and face masks. And if subscription boxes aren’t your thing, you can order one-time boxes to spruce up your anniversary or a birthday.

