8 best cheap mobiles you can buy (2021)

Are you looking for a cheap mobile that is worth it? We bring you a selection with the best cheap smartphones.

The price of the best mobiles has increased over the years, but the quality of the cheapest smartphones has also increased. You don’t need to spend too much to get a good experience, firms like Xiaomi and Realme have shown it. To aid your search, we have decided to collect some of the best cheap mobiles you can buy.

Among them, Xiaomi, realme, Motorola and Samsung terminals. We tell you all its characteristics and specifications, data that you must have very much in mind before deciding for the purchase of one of them.

Top of the best cheap mobiles of the moment

It can be difficult to find the right device among the great variety of options. The important thing is that you take your priorities into account, for example, if you are looking for a large screen, cameras that take good pictures or you just need a basic terminal with good autonomy to forget about the charger. Those are just some of the requirements that you can ask the best cheap mobiles.

realme 7

The realme 7 features a 6.5-inch LCD panel and FHD + resolution. The use of the front is quite decent, with a small hole that hides your camera. His rear comes with attractive finishes and two beautiful colors.

Your brain is the MediaTek Helio G95, an eight-core processor. You will find it together with a single version with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The realme mobile also enjoys a remarkable battery, 5,000 mAh Y 30W fast charge.

Know more: realme 7

Moto E7 Plus

The Motorola Moto E7 Plus has a 6.5-inch Max Vision display with HD + resolution. Its design has notably improved compared to the Moto E6 Plus, you can find it in bright colors.

Under its chassis, the Snapdragon 460 manufactured by Qualcomm, which comes alongside 4 GB of RAM. It also has a double rear camera led by a 48 megapixel sensor and an 8 megapixel front. This Moto E7 Plus houses a battery of 5,000 mAh, without fast charging technology.

Know more: Moto E7 Plus

Xiaomi Redmi 9

The Redmi smartphone arrives with a 6.53-inch IPS panel, Full HD + resolution and a small notch. Inside is the Helio G80 from MediaTek. You will find it next to versions of 3 GB, 4 GB and 6 GB of RAM.

What’s more, this Redmi 9 arrives with a total of 4 cameras on its rear– A 13-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel camera for portrait mode. His battery, on the other hand, reaches a more than enough 5,020 mAh.

Know more: Xiaomi Redmi 9

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

East Redmi Note 9 has a 6.53-inch IPS screen, Full HD + resolution and a small notch in the form of a drop. Its brain is the Helio G85 from MediaTek, which you can find next to versions of 3 GB and 4 GB of RAM.

What’s more, This Redmi Note 9 arrives with a total of 4 cameras on its rear– A 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel camera for portrait mode. His battery, on the other hand, reaches an impressive 5,020 mAh.

Know more: Redmi Note 9

Samsung Galaxy A21s

The Samsung terminal has a 6.5-inch IPS screen and HD + resolution. Inside, one of the processors manufactured by Samsung, the Exynos 850, which you can find next to 4 GB of RAM.

This Samsung Galaxy A21s comes with a quad rear camera, multiple sensors that are led by one of 48 megapixels. The Korean mobile also incorporates a large 5,000 mAh battery.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy A21s

OnePlus Nord N100

OnePlus changed its strategy in 2020 by starting to launch cheap mobiles, like this OnePlus Nord N100, the most affordable currently in its catalog. Has a large 6.5-inch screen, and a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 that you will be able to perform well on a day-to-day basis with basic tasks. This comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

At the rear, the Nord N100 mounts a triple rear camera with a 13 MP main sensor. The jewel in the crown is undoubtedly its ample 5,000 mAh battery. We cannot ignore that it is a OnePlus mobile, and therefore it will offer the good experience to which this firm has accustomed us with your OxygenOS software.

Know more: OnePlus Nord N100

LITTLE M3

One of the most advanced cheap mobiles that you can buy today is the POCO M3, with a remarkable balance between all its sections. First of all, assemble a 6.53-inch Full HD + screen, advanced resolution for its range. Give life to the Snapdragon 662 processor, along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

This POCO M3 also has one of the best cameras among affordable mobiles, with a triple configuration of 48 MP main sensor, 8 MP ultra wide and 2 MP macro. At first glance, all eyes are on your 6,000 mAh battery, which will easily reach two days of use on a single charge.

Know more: LITTLE M3

Samsung Galaxy A02s

Samsung’s cheapest mobile is the Samsung Galaxy A02s, with 6.5-inch Infinity-V display and HD + resolution. Its 1.8 GHz octa-core processor performs well on a day-to-day basis in terms of basic functions. Its RAM memory is 3 GB and its storage 32 GB, although it can be expand up to 1 TB with the help of a microSD card.

They are three cameras that the Galaxy A02s has in the rear, the main one being 13 MP. For selfies and video calls, the phone comes with a 5 MP lens located on the notch. We cannot forget its battery, its most outstanding feature, as it has a 5,000 mAh capacity which allows the user to keep the charger for a few days.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy A02s

