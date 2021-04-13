8 best Bluetooth speakers for mobile (2021)

These Bluetooth speakers are what you need to enjoy the music on your mobile.

Although increasingly mobile they integrate high-quality speakers, it will always be better to have a good bluetooth speaker at hand, with enough power and clarity to listen to your music, watch series / movies or make the occasional call. We have selected some of the best bluetooth speakers to be able to use both with your mobile and with other players.

The world of Bluetooth speakers is quite wide, and we find great variants of these, from ultra-compact to speakers with a built-in portable battery. The best thing is that you don’t have to spend too much money to get good sound quality. Next, we are going to show you some of the best Bluetooth speakers to use with your mobile.

Top of best Bluetooth speakers for mobile

These Bluetooth speakers have the advantage of being extremely versatile, and can be connected to a console without problem, as well as to a tablet, a PC or Mac and to a smartphone, which is perhaps the device with which it offers the most possibilities. This connection can be made via Bluetooth or by 3.5 mm Jack cable.

Let’s know the best Bluetooth speakers to use with your mobile, and its main characteristics.

Sony SRS-XB12Tronsmart ForceSony SRS-XB21BAY SP-F4JBL GO 3Amazon Basics SpeakerVieta Pro EasyAukey SK-A2

Sony SRS-XB12

It’s small, but that doesn’t make it sound low. It is a Bluetooth speaker signed by Sony, manufactured with dimensions that are designed so that you can take it anywhere comfortably, but with a hardware capable of giving a very good performance. Its battery allows up to 16 hours of playback and its Extra Bass technology will increase the depth of the sound and its quality. It has IP67 protection against water.

Know more: Sony SRS-XB12

Tronsmart Force

Bluetooth speakers can be overly exposed at times, and a sturdy design can increase its service life. This Tronsmart Force has a sound power of 40W and an IPX7 water resistance that will protect you if you have any encounter with water. It has capacity for a microSD card, and it also has a hook to carry it tied to the backpack.

Know more: Tronsmart Force

Sony SRSXB21B

Did someone say party? This Sony speaker features enhanced sound thanks to the Extra Bass technology, as well as with LED lights all over its body, ideal to liven up any meeting. In addition, it has IP67 resistance to water and dust, and it is even resistant to rust. Its battery will be able to provide up to 12 hours of playback.

Know more: Sony SRSXB21B

AY SP-F4

If you are looking for a Bluetooth speaker that is always with you, look at this AY SP-F4, with battery up to 24 hours if used at low volume. In addition, it has a solid design that withstands shocks and falls well, with IPX7 water resistance included. In terms of power, the device has two 15W speakers with deep bass and clear vocals.

Know more: AY SP-F4

JBL GO 3

The third generation of the popular JBL GO speaker maintains a compact design which makes it ideal to take with you anywhere. Despite these dimensions, it does not lack good quality, since it offers hi-fi sound. In addition, it has IP67 resistance and a battery for 5 hours of continuous playback.

Know more: JBL GO 3

Amazon Basics Speaker

Amazon also has its own Bluetooth speaker, a model that you can use both inside and outside the home. It has 15W of power and a waterproof structure that will allow you to use it near water without fear of damaging it. Regarding autonomy, this Bluetooth speaker can work up to 7 hours straight at 80% volume.

Know more: Amazon Basics Speaker

Vieta Pro Easy

The Vieta Pro Easy wireless speaker packs great specs for an affordable price. You can listen to music by sending it from your mobile wirelessly, connect a USB memory or insert a microSD card. It also has FM radio, autonomy for 12 hours and, of course, water resistance.

Know more: Vieta Pro Easy

Aukey SK-A2

Another good Bluetooth speaker for mobile is the AUKEY SK-A2, which as an outstanding detail includes built-in microphone for answering calls. In addition to that interesting function, with this speaker you can listen to music with good quality thanks to its dual 45 mm drivers. Has battery for up to 28 continuous playback and IP67 waterproof rating.

Know more: Aukey SK-A2

Related topics: Technology

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to know about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all