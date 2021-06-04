8 best Bluetooth controllers to play with your Android (2021)

Controls to get the most out of your smartphone.

Playing with the mobile is one thing that has become very common, mainly due to the fact that smartphones have become more powerful, and this enables higher graphics performance. However, it is always a good idea to use a controller to enhance the experience, like these good Bluetooth controllers fully compatible with your Android.

And, the touch controls are fine for simple arcade games, but not for first-person shooters. Today, we show you a few Bluetooth controllers compatible with Android that they will greatly improve the experience you have when playing on mobile.

Top of the best bluetooth controllers compatible with your Android

In this selection of compatible controllers to play with your Android you can find models of all categories, from the cheapest to the most expensive. Depending on your budget and your needs when playing, you can choose one or the other. Of course, before you must know its main characteristics.

Maegoo controller

Compatible with Android, Windows, PS3 and AndroidSmart TV, so you can use it with different devices. This Maegoo controller has a button layout similar to that of Xbox, which you can customize to suit your play style with the ShootingPlus V3 app. Among its characteristics we also find dual motors, allowing the double vibration function.

It also comes with a mobile holder, so the gaming experience will be even better. In terms of autonomy, its 500 mAh battery allows use during 13-15 hours of continuous play.

Know more: Maegoo controller

Razer Junglecat

The Razer Junglecat is one of the controls more premium you can buy to play with your smartphone. It has high quality finishes and an ergonomic design to play for hours without being annoying for your hands. Also, you can integrate your smartphone into it so as not to need support or to use the remote control independently.

This Razer controller can be connected to your Android through a app called Razer Gamepad, with which you can also directly open your favorite games and customize the button settings. It loads via USB-C, although you will not have to do it every so often, since the low consumption of its battery offers an autonomy of up to 100 hours of gameplay.

Know more: Razer Junglecat

Jamswall Remote

In this case we have a Jamswall remote, which works via Bluetooth, but does not have mobile support. In addition to being compatible with Android, it is also with the Nintendo Switch, the Switch Lite, PS3 and PC. We like this remote, first of all, its elegant aesthetics with colors in silver, red and blue.

Also interesting is its compatibility with the turbo function, the gyroscope function and the dual motor function. Its autonomy is not bad for its price, since it equips a 600 mAh battery that can extend its life up to 8 hours of play.

Know more: Jamswall Remote

Mcbazel remote

If what you want is to have an immersive experience, this remote will allow you to do it. Just enter your terminal, Pair it via Bluetooth connection and start playing.

Without a doubt, a very comfortable controller to play with your mobile, and also with your computer Windows, your Android TV and your PlayStation 3. Of course, you must bear in mind that if you want to enter your mobile, it has to be 6.2 inches or less. Otherwise, you will have to resort to a support.

Know more: Mcbazel command

Remote PowerA MOGA XP5-X Plus

A good Bluetooth controller to play with your Android is this one from PowerA, specifically ideal for playing Xbox xCloud Gaming games. It has a very careful aesthetic, with a mobile holder that can be removed a few centimeters. In addition, you can connect your mobile both by cable and by Bluetooth.

The buttons on this remote can be customized to your liking to enjoy an advanced experience. As if this were not enough, thanks to its 3,000 mAh battery, the remote can also charge the smartphone with which you are playing.

Know more: PowerA MOGA XP5-X Plus remote control

Lazmin remote

Another option on the market is this Lazmin remote, with a beautiful black design with red details that plays a lot in favor of your purchase. To this must be added the support that integrates, which can be both folded and extended to place the smartphone you play with there. This model is compatible with your Android mobile and also with tablets, smart TVs, computers and PS3.

Know more: Lazmin remote

GameSir T4 Pro Controller

This GameSir T4 Pro controller, which can be connected to your mobile via Bluetooth, has a peculiar design. Specifically, it has a semi-transparent cover that let you see the LED lights that light up on the right side.

It has a 6-axis gyroscope, vibration motor with 5 different speed levels, configurable buttons and detachable mobile holder, to use it only when you need it. Regarding autonomy, it integrates a 600 mAh battery It prolongs its life for a good few hours so you don’t have to always be connected to the USB cable.

Know more: GameSir T4 Pro Controller

EasySMX remote

If what you want is a Bluetooth remote with extensive autonomy, pay special attention to this one from EasySMX, which runs on two AA batteries that extend their life up to 20 hours with vibrating games and up to 90 hours for vibration-free games. Also has dual vibration motor to enjoy a better gaming experience.

Know more: EasySMX remote

