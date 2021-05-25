8 best applications to download movies on Android, free and legal

Check out this list of apps to download movies on Android and enjoy the best audiovisual content.

If you want to watch movies and series in offline mode, find out how download movies, series or free TV shows from your Android mobile with legal applications.

Currently the audiovisual entertainment has evolved by leaps and bounds, the way to consume this medium is through the streaming formatWhether movies, series, documentaries, concerts … All these types of activities are now through a screen and in the comfort of our home as long as you have Internet connection.

To watch movies and series have been created several entertainment services, among them Disney +, Hulu, HBO GO, Amazon Prime, Netflix and more. However, after the Free Trial It is necessary to make a monthly or annual payment depending on the plan you have purchased to continue enjoying the content.

For this reason, some development companies have taken on the task of creating mobile apps specialized in the world of cinema, music, gaming…, Where logically they offer their services for free as an alternative for those who do not have money to pay for something streaming service.

In this opportunity we show you, the best apps to download movies on your mobile Android totally free and 100% legal. Join us!

How to have Netflix cheaper: the best tricks

These are the 8 best applications to download movies on Android

NetflixGoogle Play MoviesCrackleCrunchyrollHoopla DigitalHotstarPlexPluto TV

Previously we showed you some apps to watch series and movies on mobile phones / tablets, and now you will see a compilation of Google Play applications that you can use for download legal movies from your mobile device with Android operating system.

The great thing about these apps is that they are free and they give you the opportunity to enjoy the seventh art in the best possible way. audiovisual quality.

Netflix

Netflix is one of the streaming platforms most popular of recent years and, of course, it has a mobile application with functions that you will like. Although you have to pay a membership, thanks to its extensive catalog you can enjoy movies, series and documentaries and even Download free movies so you can view them in offline mode.

And don’t worry about paying, there are many ways to get Netflix cheaper, either by sharing your profiles with family or friends or by being a joiner on platforms like Together Price.

Google Play Movies

Google Play Movies is one of Google’s native apps that hosts thousands of blockbuster movies, yet these titles come at a price.

The good news is that periodically the application offers certain movies totally free, this content is usually old, but it is still an excellent alternative to watch and download free movies and totally legal.

Crackle

The producer Sony is diversified in different areas, and one of them in the creation of programs and applications. One of his most popular creations is Crackle, this application has the function of providing audiovisual entertainment across devices Android.

In turn, this platform has a large successful movies catalog, various television shows and many genres to choose from. Thanks to your sober and minimalist interface interaction with the app is very easy, and one of its most attractive functions is the possibility of download any movie or series without cost.

Crunchyroll

One of the preferred services to enjoy legally Anime subtitled to Spanish language it is Crunchyroll. And as expected, this service has a mobile application full of the best anime that have made a mark on our hearts.

In addition, you will have the joy of watch various films from independent production companies and some successful programs Nickelodeon. Although one of the negative points of Crunchyroll It is its invasive advertising, it is justified since the platform is maintained from that. As if that were not enough, allow enjoy and download audiovisual content completely free.

Hoopla Digital

One of the most complete entertainment applications for watch and download free movies it is Hoopla Digital. It presents a large entertainment library where you will not have to pay a single euro.

Thanks to the platform, you will be able to delight yourself with films, TV shows, e-books, music and even comics. And for user convenience, the app also comes with support for Android TV and Chromecast.

Hotstar

If you are a lover of bollywood cinema, the application Hotstar is the one for you. It is one of the best applications for download indian movies on android. As you read, the app has been designed and is specialized in showing movies, TV shows and live sports clearly of the Republic of India.

And to improve the user experience, Hotstar has different languages, especially English and Spanish. His interface is quite easy to use and it is an excellent alternative if you want to enjoy a different and quality content.

Plex

Plex A few years ago it is not even the shadow of what it is today. Now in its renewed platform it is possible to get a library with more than 1000 movies of all genres and, of course, their catalog includes Hollywood hits.

Although the app has advertising, it is not invasive at all, so it does not interfere with the user experience when browsing through it. Best of all, it gives you the opportunity to download movies on ultra HD quality to see it without Internet connection.

Pluto TV

Another alternative for download movies totally free it is through Pluto TV. This application has hundreds of television channels from all over the world, a exclusive content with a wide variety of categories (action, comedy, drama, horror, sports, family, mystery and even reality shows).

Being a free platform it includes its usual advertising, however, it is not annoying at all. His interface is very comfortable to use and it is organized with movies and series for all tastes, so you don’t need to be an expert in the field to learn how to handle it perfectly.

We hope that these 8 applications can help you download movies from your Android mobile totally free and thus enjoy streaming content from anywhere without restrictions. If you liked this article, discover how to watch TV for free on your mobile with these 6 apps for Android.

The best Netflix alternative apps and platforms

Related topics: Apps, Free Apps

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all