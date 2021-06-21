8 best adventure games for Android (2021)

Would you like to explore a video game with adventure-packed missions? These are the best adventure games available for your Android mobile.

Inside of Google Play Store you will find an incredible number of games of any category or genre, from shooters, action, racing, adventure and many more.

Now, that one is better than another, it is up to each one. However, we want to offer you quality, that is why we have compiled the 8 best adventure games for Android that you can download right now.

If you want to get hooked on amazing stories, enjoy great graphics and have hours of fun, then read on to find out what they are.

The 55 best free Android games to play in 2021

The 8 best adventure games for Android

Pascal Wager’sRayman AdventuresDead cellsLIMBOSwordigoIron Blade: Medieval Legends RPGSky Dancer Run: Parkour freerunnerGrimvalor

In this selection, you will find adventure games that adapt to all tastes and styles, so you just have to choose the one that best suits you and enjoy it.

Pascal Wager’s

Pascal Wager’s it is a game of role-playing adventure for Android with some RPG nuances, and that also has some amazing graphics and excellent gameplay. It is a title that is closely related to the style of the popular Dark Souls for PC and consoles, but adapted to mobiles.

Choose between four people with skills and unique combat modes and begin your adventure to face dark enemies in epic battles. Count with one three dimensional map with different levels to explore.

Of course, it must be borne in mind that it is a pay game, having a value of $ 6.99. To tell the truth, it is worth what it costs and if you have the possibility to try it, you will not regret it.

Rayman Adventures

It is the adaptation of the popular game for consoles Rayman Adventures. In this adventure you must run, jump, swim and even glide through different levels as you conquer your path.

It is a game that has more than 200 different scenarios and where you can choose from more than 55 characters, in which precisely Rayman, Barbara, Globox and the Tiny.

If you are looking for hours of fun, with good graphics and totally free, this is an excellent option to download to your mobile and take it wherever you go.

Dead cells

Dead cells It is not a traditional game and unlike other titles, “To die” It is not an end, on the contrary, it can help you advance within the story. Focused on replayability, it is a roguelite type game amazing.

Your mission is explore a castle that is in constant change and expansion, so each time you die in the game, you will start in a different place, with everything different and also, without the objects that you have obtained.

Under the motto “Bush. Go dead. Learn. Repeat.”, you must discover what happens in the castle, at your own pace, without linear progression and with new threats waiting around every corner. One of the games that is worth trying, because it will hook you. Of course, it has a price of $ 8.99.

LIMBO

LIMBO It’s one of the best adventure games for Android that you can download in the Google Play Store. It’s based on a child who must survive the dangers of the world living environment that surrounds him and future problems, for this, he must make use of the resources provided by the environment to stay unharmed and move on.

Himself, has been winner of more than 100 awardsIt is a game that will keep you tense but that you will not want to stop playing. It has a dark atmosphere and amazing graphics in which you will be hooked for hours.

His skill is excellent and the best of all, is that does not require connection to Intermet to enjoy it. Now something so good unfortunately cannot be free as it has a price of $ 4.99 worth every penny.

Swordigo

Swordigo it’s a action adventure game in which you will have to explore a Magic Kingdom full of dungeons, towns, treasures, and dangerous creatures, all while running, jumping, and dodging obstacles on your way.

Defeat enemies, find new weapons or upgrades you have, get experience and improve your character with magical powers to survive as you progress through the story. It is a very entertaining 3D platform game for any taste.

Being designed specifically for mobile devices, it offers incredible playability, a graphic optimization excellent and needs no connection. It is totally free and wait for you in the Play Store.

Death City: Zombie Invasion

Death City: Zombie Invasion, as the name implies, is a adventure game and zombies in which you must use your reflexes, strategies, tactics and skills to survive in a city full of the undead.

The premise is simple, since you are in city P, where a terrible virus has spread, your mission is survive while facing the zombies, you overcome challenges and struggles to clean up the city. It is completely free and does not need a connection.

Ninja Arashi

A totally free action adventure game that has a dark atmosphere and intense gameplay. You must play Arashi in his fight to rescue his son Orochi in a corrupt world.

Along your way, your character will improve and master new techniques and skills that will help you overcome the levels that increase in complexity. Is about 45 levels and 3 maps different where you will get lost in the action and history of this game.

Grimvalor

Grimvalor is another of the best adventure and RPG games available for Android. It is centered on a lone warrior who fights in a dark fantasy world with one mission: restore a corrupted kingdom. To do this, you will undertake a journey through different countries and unforgettable dungeons.

Learn combat patterns from your enemies, explore new lands, upgrade your equipment and increase your character’s experience to face the King Valor in pursuit of your goal.

It’s a game totally free, with excellent 3D graphics, great gameplay and compatibility with Android game controllers and the ability to enjoy it offline.

Now that you know what we consider to be the 8 best adventure games for Android that you can download from the Google Play Store, tell us, which is your favorite?

The best shooter or FPS games for Android

If you liked this article, take a look at the 24 best multiplayer Android games to play locally or online, although you might also be interested in our selection of games to play without Internet or Wi-Fi on Android (2021).

Related topics: Games

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow