8 best 22-millimeter straps for your smartwatch (2021)

Smart watches are very versatile and one of their main advantages is being able to brand new straps every day. Here are the best and cheapest ones.

A smartwatch is one of the best accessories for our smartphones. In addition to giving us the time like any other conventional watch, it allows us to check the notifications without having to take the device out of the pocket, as well as exhaustively monitor the sports activity we do, among many other tasks. As if this were not enough, it also allows you easily change strap to play with your design.

For this reason, if you are one of those who like to combine this type of accessory with your clothes, we leave you some interesting 22 mm strap models for your smart watches, so it looks like you wear a new watch every day.

Best 22-millimeter straps for your smartwatch

In this guide we select 8 straps of size 22 millimeters, of different designs, materials and prices so you can choose from a varied catalog. If you like to innovate like your smartwatch, and opt for one or another aesthetic depending on whether you are going to use it to work, go out with friends or play sports, these straps are for you.

Syxinn strapMoKo strapArcher strapSUNDAREE strapFullmosa Axus strapNotoCity strapWOCCI strapBINLUN strap

Syxinn strap

Compatible with many models such as the Galaxy Watch, the Samsung Gear, the Moto 360 or the Huawei Watch 2, this red and black strap is perfect to give a sporty and unique touch to our smart watch.

Know more: Syxinn strap

MoKo strap

In addition to being available in a large selection of colors, this strap will give our smartwatch a very sporty look. The metal parts are made of stainless steel while the strap is made of soft silicone, becoming a very comfortable product as well as durable.

Know more: MoKo strap

Archer strap

Available in a multitude of colors, this strap is very easy to put on, giving our watches a distinctive touch. In addition, thanks to its competitive price, we can have several of these straps in the drawer and use one each day, almost the same as if we released a watch every day.

Know more: Archer strap

SUNDAREE strap

And we save for last one of those straps that attract attention. Made of high quality cowhide leather and with a really elegant design, this strap is not the most suitable for sports, but it is to always be in the latest fashion.

Know more: SUNDAREE strap

Fullmosa Axus strap

An elegant option for your wrist is this Fullmosa Axus strap, made with genuine leather and with silver buckle. It is available in more sizes than 22m, and in a multitude of colors that allows you to choose a tone for each day of the week. In addition, it has a quick release to facilitate strap exchanges.

Know more: Fullmosa Axus strap

NotoCity strap

In order not to go unnoticed, you can use this beautiful green strap made with high-quality eco-friendly silicone. It is a resistant and durable material, so you can use the strap regularly, even in the shower, without fear of breaking it. Have a easy connection mechanism so you can swap your smartwatch straps in seconds.

Know more: NotoCity strap

WOCCI strap

Another good 22 millimeter strap for your smartwatch is this one from WOCCI, made in nylon and with stainless steel buckle. It is the perfect complement to give a more elegant touch to your smartwatch. In addition, you can put it in the washing machine to wash it without damaging it. Is available in different models and colors, you just have to select the one you like the most.

Know more: WOCCI strap

BINLUN strap

If you want a classic style for your smartwatch, this BINLUN strap is a very good option, as its design is reminiscent of traditional watches. It is made with stainless steel and mounts a butterfly buckle. It is available in different colors that you can choose from and its installation is very simple, it will only take a few seconds to attach the strap to your smartwatch.

Know more: BINLUN strap

Related topics: Wearables

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow