8 benefits of melon, the star fruit of summer

The melon (Cucumis melo) is from the same family as the cucumber, the pumpkin, the zucchini and the watermelon, that is to say, of the cucurbits. Its beginnings are not clear, while some place its birth in eastern lands (China, India or Persia), others affirm that its origin would be in Africa. What is known is that it was consumed in Egypt five millennia ago.

Melon is one of the summer fruits par excellence. With a high water contentIt is very refreshing, ideal to drink on hot summer days and ensure good hydration (also for people who have trouble drinking water, such as the elderly). Being in season, its flavor is unbeatable and by consuming it when it touches we will be supporting local producers and reducing our carbon footprint (we don’t have to bring it from afar).

On when it is better to take it, the answer is when you feel like it. That if you eat melon at night it will make you feel bad is a myth. Nor if it is better before lunch or for dessert. There is no scientific evidence in this regard. What is certain is that it is not advisable to have dinner and go to bed after a while. To avoid poor digestion, the ideal is to have dinner about two hours before going to sleep. Eating melon for dinner will not make your digestion heavier, the only thing that can happen is that, if you drink a lot, you have to get up to the bathroom at night due to its diuretic effect.

Melon consumption is also not related to weight gain. Neither melon nor any other fruit. Whether we gain weight or not will depend on our total intake, as well as our eating and sports habits. By the way, melon contains very few calories (27 g per 100 g edible) and a good dose of fiber, so in addition to being light, it will help you feel full for longer.

Unless the doctor or the dietician-nutritionist says otherwise, the consumption of fruit is more than beneficial for everyone. Here are 8 reasons to eat melon this summer.