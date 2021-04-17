8 apps to gain likes on facebook downloaded from Google Play

Get likes and other reactions on Facebook with these 8 apps

Facebook is one of the most popular social networks in the world and, without a doubt, it represents an important place to make yourself known.

Therefore, if you have a personal or business Facebook account and want to gain likes to position yourself better or simply become an influencer, you can try one of these applications to increase the number of reactions and make all your posts viral.

Top applications to earn likes on Facebook

If you want increase your likes on Facebook We show you a list of the best options you will find to download in the Google Play Store.

Liker

We start this journey with an app that will allow us to reach the right audience, firstly, after downloading it we have to log in with our Facebook account. We can customize it to know what the time is and the messages that are trending and use this data to make our publications.

In addition, it has a section for quick searches and its interface is very easy to use. With Liker we have the opportunity to locate the ideal audience for our publications and thus get more likes.

Likulator

We can use this application for both Facebook and Instagram. An important function of this app is that it provides important statistics of the likes that we have obtained and also has a section to verify the world ranking of the “likes” that are trends in the world.

We must be clear that this app alone will not give us likesBut if we are smart and know how to study global trends and what has worked for us the most in the past, we can adapt to what the public is looking for.

Liker App

This app is a complete guide to how you can get more likes, comments and followers on Facebook.

The app promises many more interactions on our account if we follow all its advice to the letter. It doesn’t hurt to take a look at it and see how we can improve our posts to reach more people.

Swipa

You can increase your popularity on Facebook using Swipa, it’s a bit complicated to understand at first, but it is quite efficient. Choose what reaction you want for your photo, a like, I love it, I care, then it will indicate what tasks we must do to obtain it, it can be to follow another person, react, etc. Also we can pay with real money to reach more people.

Huwi

The first thing we must do when downloading Huwi is to enter Facebook and keep the publications in the option Public. Once this is done, we can enter Huwi and ask for the reactions we want in these publications. The only detail is that we can’t use the app every time we want, since we must wait up to 8 hours to request new reactions.

Like Survey

We finish this top with Like Survey, an app with a simple interface and without many functions, but that works in a different way than the ones we have already mentioned. This app what it does is show our content to your entire community, and depending on the quality of our content we will gain reactions and new friends on Facebook.

We can do the same, enter the app to see the Facebook of other users who are not our friends on the social network and react on their publications.

BumperLiker

BumperLiker is an app that fulfills what it promises, the problem is that it is in Portuguese and has some problems to enter.

We only have to put our Facebook access data and all the photos that we have public will automatically appear, this is important, since if they are not public they will not appear. Then we click on send reactions and we will see how they magically appear in our publications.

5K to 10K Guide for Unlimited Like

We finish this list with another guide that promises to make us more famous. His advice works for Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, although we must say that his advertising is extremely invasive and is in English, so if you do not know the language better or try to use it.

If you want to gain more reactions quickly on your Facebook posts, you should take a look at these 8 applications that we have for you.

