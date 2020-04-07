In social terms, that is to say also labor, the COVID-19 pandemic has put us in a special situation where (those who can) must work from home. The truth is that, if your work depends on this modality, which has also been in vogue for some years, it is important to consider some factors before you start working from home.

First, companies are expecting you to be completely efficient, but remember that this is a special condition that is putting the world in check so, under no circumstances should you self-exploit or allow yourself to be exploited. Job insecurity has long ceased to exist only in factories. Consider, for example, that the company you work for will not pay for your house services (such as electricity or water) that you use to work (yes, they are saving this money).

Second, try to adjust your work schedules to the one you had in your godín den. Do not work overtime (nobody will pay you), and if you feel idle or you get anxiety attacks because “you don’t have to do”, think of other ways to take care of yourself, away from your professional work. Excellence, I promise you, is a productivity myth and has nothing to do with whether you are a better or a worse person. That said, below you will find a series of applications that will help you work and deal with the confinement.

1. Focus To-Do: Pomodoro & Tasks

There are several applications to use the pomodoro technique, which, it’s just about concentrating for a certain period of time to complete a task. These applications have a timer that allows you to regulate your moments of work concentration, as well as to schedule breaks. I recommend you do one hour concentrations and rest fifteen minutes between each one. Of course, during work time try to focus and not answer calls, messages or check your social networks.

Here you can download the app:

2. Dropbox

This app is pretty well known and needless to say much about it, but will allow you to send heavy files like videos or images if you need them to work from home.

3. Trello

It is a tool that allows you to create visual lists or announcement cards that let you organize your earrings at work. It works great if you run it as a group and you can put everything from random ideas to checklists and photos. It is very intuitive and is ideal for carrying out joint projects.

4. Forest

One of the biggest risks of working from home, as we already mentioned are distractions. Forest is an application that it is intended to block other applications with the help of a timer and a tree that begins to sprout until you reach your goal. If you unlock something your tree will die.

5. Whereby

Forget about Zoom and all the security problems that come with this app you can have virtual work meetings with complete peace of mind. Like most meeting apps, you can join meetings with pure audio or audio and video.

6. Evernote

There are applications that do not need a presentation. Evernote is one of them. The application is famous for being a great note-taking tool. We are sure that it does not need a presentation and, also, we are convinced that it will be one of the most useful applications that you can count on this 2020.

7. Petit BamBou

He is proving that confinement tends to cause anxiety, insomnia and fatigue. That is why it is also important to take care of ourselves at home and not live constantly exposed to physical and emotional wear and tear, Petit BamBou is an application that teaches you to meditate step by step. It has several free meditation options and a payment system that allows you to access all of its programs. Also, if you already know something about meditation and relaxation, you have an option to do it freely.

8. Exercises at Home

If you do not like to exercise or if you like to exercise but you cannot go to the gym because it is closed, there are several applications that will help you create a routine at home, without the need for equipment. This one I recommend is one that I have been using for some time and allows you to have 21-day challenges It also has access to various programs for free, but it is best to use the one that best suits you.

Exercise important to release endorphins (either before or after work) and that you can carry the day with more tranquility. Don’t forget, beyond work, health comes first.

