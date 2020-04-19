From resolution 783/2020 of the Ministry of Health published today in the Official Gazette, The creation of a registry of potential plasma donors, a list of clinical trials and the launch of the program in six state-run and two privately run centers were announced. of the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA).

In the annex, which is signed by Arnaldo Medina, secretary of Health Quality of the national portfolio, the Three axes of investigation of the so-called Strategic Plan to regulate the use of plasma from patients recovered from the COVID-19 coronavirus for therapeutic purposes.

The first axis of the document is the project to develop a hyperimmune immunoglobulin from plasma of convalescents due to the new coronavirus.

“This has to be done industrially and will be coordinated by the Laboratory of Blood Products of the National University of Córdoba, the only one in Latin America, a strength that we have as a country,” maintained health sources from the Nation. “This is a medium-term project, which requires having more than a thousand patients,” they added.

Another axis is the project to develop a in vitro system for the determination of neutralizing anti-SARS CoV-2 antibodies in convalescent of COVID-19, coordinated by the National Administration of Laboratories and Health Institutes (ANLIS-INEI –Malbrán, INEVH-Maiztegui).

Likewise, mention is made of the project to develop a National Clinical Trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the use of convalescent plasma in patients with coronavirus, coordinated by the Directorate of Blood and Blood Products.

“In transfusion treatments, which require between 30 and 50 patients in each of these studies, there are private protocols presented, but in this National Clinical Trial marks the need for the regulatory role of the State to, among other things, avoid competition for patients, “explained the authorities of the Health portfolio.

On this point, the annex to the resolution explains that the protocol, developed between different institutions in a collaborative work in the last three weeks, “should be considered a beacon or guide for all institutions that are motivated to embark on this challenge”.

For this purpose, “a Single Registry of Clinical Trials that allows the Ministry of Health to know all the trials that adopt the Protocol, both in the state and private subsectors, in order to share results ”.

Regarding its application, in the first instance it will be done “in the AMBA region, which is why the coordinators of Hemotherapy of CABA and the Province of Buenos Aires have been asked to designate the institutions that will initiate this process.”

In this instance “they were observed as appropriate six state-run centers including Hospital del Cruce, Hospital Posadas, Hospital Garrahan and two private management centers ”, while“ in a second instance, the other jurisdictional authorities should be called to designate their official centers in order to join ”.

In addition, “the compulsory inclusion in the Single Registry of Clinical Trials of all initiatives arising from privately managed Institutions (as CEMIC has done) is contemplated in order to increase results and enrich knowledge on the subject.”

Both the CEMIC and the Italian Institute are two of the private institutions that have launched plasma clinical trials..

“It is important to start a collaborative work with the National Epidemiology Directorate in order to have the Centralized registry of patients recovered from COVID-19 potential plasma donors in order to be able to contact them, establish if they meet the selection criteria and finally summon them to donate convalescent plasma in the context of the clinical trial”, Indicates the document attached to the resolution published in the Official Gazette.

Considering that “we will face during the course of next May with a significant increase in patients with a percentage of them requiring intensive care,” the annex indicates that “compassionate use of convalescent plasma in these patients could be allowed in the same way that is happening in Europe and the United States”“

“The possibility of opening the trial for these patients through what is called‘ extended access ’” is being studied, opening the therapeutic possibility to patients with acute disease, or patients at risk of becoming seriously ill in hospitals that do not initially participate in any clinical trial mentioned, which will be included in a national registry that allows concurrent monitoring of efficacy and safety results, “he concludes.

“All this goes beyond the Project Solidarity, in which we participate with 10 countries. It is a long-range program and, among other things, we will have to work on developing secure donation points“Concluded the sources.

