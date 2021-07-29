8.2 earthquake in Alaska generated tsunami warning in Hawaii, which has already been canceled

15 minutes. The US authorities suspended this Wednesday the tsunami alert that they had issued hours before after registering a strong earthquake of magnitude 8.2 off the Aleutian Islands of Alaska, in the United States (USA).

The National Geological Survey (USGS) indicated that the earthquake was recorded around 10:15 p.m. local time on Wednesday (06:15 GMT Thursday) in the waters of Sandpoint, in the eastern Aleutians, at a depth of 32 kilometers.

Although earthquakes at that depth are felt with less force than shallow ones, the tsunami warning system of the National Meteorological Service had issued a surveillance warning for the Hawaiian Islands, some 4,000 kilometers away.

“Based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat to the state of Hawaii. Therefore, the alert for Hawaii is canceled.” This was announced by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in a tweet.

US West Coast residents: there will be no further alerts issued for this event. No significant tsunami is expected. Once again, California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia, Alaska – all clear.

Strong & unusual currents may continue for the next several hours.

-tsunami.gov – NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) July 29, 2021

Sparsely populated areas

Currently, the forecasts of this center are that in Hawaii tsunami waves of less than 30 centimeters could occur that should not cause damage.

The 8.2 magnitude earthquake in Alaska was accompanied by a score of minor tremors and of different depths in the same region, about 120 kilometers from Chignik. The strongest subsequent earthquake reached a magnitude of 6.2. Its hypocenter was recorded 42 kilometers from the surface.

According to preliminary seismic data, the largest of these earthquakes could have been widely felt almost everywhere in the world in the area of ​​the epicenter. In addition, it could have caused minor or moderate damage, but it is a very sparsely populated area.

It is estimated that the tremors could have been moderately felt in Perryville, a town of a hundred inhabitants located about 100 kilometers from the epicenter. Also in Chignik, 115 kilometers away and with only 87 inhabitants.