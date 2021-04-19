78 Spaniards died between 1999 and 2018 from bee and wasp stings

04/19/2021 at 9:04 AM CEST

The stings of bees, wasps and hornets, although they are not frequent, can endanger the life of the human being. The Galician researcher Xesús Feás analyzed the deaths that occurred in Spain for this reason during twenty years, from 1999 to 2018. The deaths were a total of 78, affected mainly men over 65 and they occurred in most cases in summer.

The detailed breakdown of the distribution of deaths by autonomous communities reveals that Galicia was the one that registered the most fatal attacks, 28, which represents 35.8 percent of the total. Already a long way from Galicia, the other most affected regions are Andalusia, with 17 deaths (21.7 percent); Castilla y León, with 20 deaths (12.8 percent) and the Valencian Community, with 6 deaths (7.7 percent).

Cantabria, Navarra, La Rioja, the Canary Islands and the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla did not suffer any deaths from hornet, wasp and bee stings between 1999 and 2018, while five communities registered one death: the Basque Country, Aragon, Catalonia, Madrid and Murcia. Finally, Castilla-La Mancha added 4 deaths, Extremadura and Asturias 3 and the Balearic Islands 2.

Feás has analyzed the implication in the deaths of the invasive species Vespa velutina, also known as the Asian hornet or killer wasp. The results indicate that there is enough evidence to consider its danger: “Due to its habits, abundance and wide distribution, the risk that the Asian wasp represents for human health is incomparably greater than that of other indigenous hymenopteran species & rdquor ;, points out the scientist .

Men are three times more at risk than women

On why the number of deceased males (85.9 percent of the total) is much higher than that of women, the study indicates that it could be due to the fact that beekeeping is an activity carried out mainly by men.

He also points out that more men than women work outdoors and play sports, which is why they suffer from those stings more frequently and, therefore, have a greater risk of allergic reactions. Also, mastocytosis, a risk factor for poison allergy, is more prevalent in men than in women.

The result of all this would be, according to other previous studies, that men have three times more risk than women of dying from Hymenoptera stings. The study also showed that the risk of death is significantly higher in the elderly (52.6 percent). So what half of the fatal attacks occur in July and August.

Feás’s study, entitled ‘Human deaths caused by wasp, wasp and bee stings in Spain: epidemiology at the state and sub-state level from 1999 to 2018’, reveals that fatal stings occurred in a wide range of situations, including: 7.6 percent at home; 1.2 percent in schools, other institutions and public administrative areas; 5.1 percent on streets and highways; 8.9 percent in farms; and another 8.9 percent remaining in other specified places. But the remaining 67.9 percent occurred in unspecified locations, limiting the development of prevention initiatives.

In the second decade of the period studied (2009-2018) the number of fatal cases due to sting decreased in Andalusia, Aragon, Castilla y León, Catalonia, Valencia, Extremadura and Madrid; and the opposite trend was observed with an increase in anaphylactic reactions in Asturias, the Balearic Islands, Castilla-La Mancha, Galicia, Murcia and the Basque Country.

Strong increase in Galicia and Asturias

However, in the last four years (2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018) there was a very high rate of deaths from insect bites per million inhabitants in Galicia and Asturias. And this, despite the fact that the number of hives in these two communities per 100 inhabitants is below the Spanish average.

The possible explanation for this “surprising & rdquor; it is precisely, the arrival in Galicia and Asturias of the Asian hornet, which has turned them into “extremely high & rdquor; to the bites. In fact, publications in different media point to velutin bites as the cause of death.

And it has been found that seventy-seven percent of the patients treated in health centers with systemic allergic reactions had been stung by the Asian wasp, which is generating great concern among Spanish allergists on the Cantabrian coast and in Galicia.

The author of the study advises “special attention and handling & rdquor; of the Asian hornet by the authorities. “In light of these findings, there is evidence to consider Vespa velutina with great importance and medical consequences, and to abandon the notion that the invasive species does not pose a greater risk to human health than a bee & rdquor ;, he concludes.

Xesús Feás, a graduate in Veterinary Medicine and in Food Science and Technology and a doctorate in Analytical Chemistry, Nutrition and Food Science, has opened a crowfunding campaign to raise funds for his research on the Vespa velutina. “Unfortunately, two years ago my funding ceased and I have not been able to continue and advance my research related to the Asian hornet,” he explains.

Xesús Feás report (in English): https://www.mdpi.com/2079-7737/10/2/73/htm

Crowfunding campaign to pay for the Xesús Feás research project:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/es-la-avispa-asitica-vespa-velutina

