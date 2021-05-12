77-year-old man shot his wife to death with shotgun and called 911 in Connecticut



Albert Kokoth.

Photo: New Canaan Police Department / Courtesy

Albert Kokoth was arrested as the main suspect of having shot his wife Margaret Kokoth (75) in the head and torso with a shotgun in New Canaan (Connecticut).

At noon on Thursday the local police received a 911 call made by the 77-year-old suspect, describing a accidental shooting at his Down River Road home, Lt. Jason Ferraro said in a news release. The case was declared a homicide by the Connecticut Office of the Medical Examiner.

During an ongoing investigation, police initially charged the husband with serious battery and illegal discharge of a firearm, adding that they would likely continue Additional charges.

A neighbor reported to the police that he had heard two separate shots 15 minutes apart. Relatives and close associates of the couple also said that the suspect Kokoth has dementia, what his mental health has been deteriorating and a neighbor called it “troubled”, reported News 12.

The suspect appeared in state Superior Court on Friday. His bail was raised from $ 1 million to $ 2 million. Was arrested at Bridgeport Correctional Center and is scheduled to return to court on June 14, NewCanaanite.com reported.