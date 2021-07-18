76ers Think of LA Clippers as Business Partner Because of Simmons

Rather than advance by leaps and bounds, to the soap opera of Ben simmons In this transfer market, new suitors do not stop appearing. This is what the NBA rumors point out. One of the last teams that has thought about the Australian player has been Los Angeles Clippers.

The intention of the Los Angeles franchise is for Simmons to come to California with the aim of being part of a ‘Big Three’ made up of Ben Simmons himself, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers are aware that Kawhi could turn down their player option, and they want their project to be as attractive as possible to retain him.

However, the situation is not easy in this regard for the Los Angeles Clippers, as explained by NBA Analysis Network expert Greg Patuto. Philadelphia 76ers I would only consider moving Ben Simmons to the Los Angeles franchise if Paul George is received in exchange.

The hypothetical offer that Patuto is talking about would be similar to the following: Ben Simmons + Tyrese Maxey + George Hill + No. 28 selection of the NBA Draft 2021. Despite losing many bases in the movement, the Sixers would be interested in joining George with Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris.

Paul George in game 5 of the 2021 western conference finals vs the 2 seed suns. with the clippers facing elimination on the road PG forces a game 6 with the best game of his career: 41 points

13 rebounds

6 assist

15 for 20

for the series: 29-11-6 on 43% pic.twitter.com/rPyTmrqTzs – Jamal Cristopher (@ Clippers24seven) July 18, 2021

A distant exit

All these rumors that come out around the figure of Ben Simmons, rather than giving the feeling that the end of the soap opera is near, do nothing more than entangle the situation of the Australian player. The Sixers assured that they would remain calm at all times, and that they will only move Simmons for an offer at the height of what they consider him to be, an NBA superstar.